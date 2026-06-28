2026 Travelers Championship prize money, purse: Payouts for each spot in the season's final signature event

The final signature event of the 2026 season wraps up Sunday with 72 of the PGA Tour's best making the short trip from Long Island to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship. With it being the final signature event of the season, the Travelers the last chance before the FedEx Cup Playoffs for players to grab their share of a $20 million purse.
In two years, every event on the PGA Tour's Championship Series will carry a purse meeting or exceeding that sum, but for now, players will have to capitalize on this final opportunity of 2026 for a massive payday.
The winner will take home $3.6 million for their efforts at TPC River Highlands this week, just as Keegan Bradley did a year ago when he thrilled the New England crowd in a comeback effort that thrust the "will he, won't he" debate over being a Ryder Cup playing captain into overdrive. That particular subplot won't be in play this year, but there are a lot of top players coming into the Travelers seeking a much-needed return to the winner's circle -- most notably Scottie Scheffler.
Everyone in the top 11 this week will take home at least $500,000, while the top 36 are all guaranteed a six-figure payday.
Check out the complete breakdown of how the $20 million purse at the 2026 Travelers Championship will be split up among the 72 players, as everyone is guaranteed a paycheck at the end of the week, as there is no cut in the final signature event of the season.
2026 Travelers Championship purse, prize money
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $620,000
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000
14th: $380,000
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $223,000
23rd: $207,500
24th: $190,000
25th: $175,000
26th: $159,000
27th: $152,500
28th: $146,000
29th: $140,000
30th: $134,000
31st: $128,500
32nd: $122,500
33rd: $116,500
34th: $111,000
35th: $106,500
36th: $101,500
37th: $96,500
38th: $92,500
39th: $88,500
40th: $84,000
41st: $80,000
42nd: $76,000
43rd: $72,000
44th: $68,000
45th: $64,000
46th: $60,000
47th: $56,000
48th: $53,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $49,000
51st: $48,000
52nd: $47,000
53rd: $46,000
54th: $46,000
55th: $45,500
56th: $45,000
57th: $44,500
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,500
60th: $43,000
61st: $42,500
62nd: $42,000
63rd: $41,500
64th: $41,000
65th: $40,500
66th: $40,000
67th: $39,500
68th: $39,000
69th: $38,000
70th: $37,500
71st: $37,000
72nd: $36,000