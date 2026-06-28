2026 Travelers Championship prize money, purse: Payouts for each spot in the season's final signature event

The final signature event of the 2026 season wraps up Sunday with 72 of the PGA Tour's best making the short trip from Long Island to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship. With it being the final signature event of the season, the Travelers the last chance before the FedEx Cup Playoffs for players to grab their share of a $20 million purse.

In two years, every event on the PGA Tour's Championship Series will carry a purse meeting or exceeding that sum, but for now, players will have to capitalize on this final opportunity of 2026 for a massive payday.

The winner will take home $3.6 million for their efforts at TPC River Highlands this week, just as Keegan Bradley did a year ago when he thrilled the New England crowd in a comeback effort that thrust the "will he, won't he" debate over being a Ryder Cup playing captain into overdrive. That particular subplot won't be in play this year, but there are a lot of top players coming into the Travelers seeking a much-needed return to the winner's circle -- most notably Scottie Scheffler.

Everyone in the top 11 this week will take home at least $500,000, while the top 36 are all guaranteed a six-figure payday.

Check out the complete breakdown of how the $20 million purse at the 2026 Travelers Championship will be split up among the 72 players, as everyone is guaranteed a paycheck at the end of the week, as there is no cut in the final signature event of the season.

2026 Travelers Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $223,000

23rd: $207,500

24th: $190,000

25th: $175,000

26th: $159,000

27th: $152,500

28th: $146,000

29th: $140,000

30th: $134,000

31st: $128,500

32nd: $122,500

33rd: $116,500

34th: $111,000

35th: $106,500

36th: $101,500

37th: $96,500

38th: $92,500

39th: $88,500

40th: $84,000

41st: $80,000

42nd: $76,000

43rd: $72,000

44th: $68,000

45th: $64,000

46th: $60,000

47th: $56,000

48th: $53,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $49,000

51st: $48,000

52nd: $47,000

53rd: $46,000

54th: $46,000

55th: $45,500

56th: $45,000

57th: $44,500

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,500

60th: $43,000

61st: $42,500

62nd: $42,000

63rd: $41,500

64th: $41,000

65th: $40,500

66th: $40,000

67th: $39,500

68th: $39,000

69th: $38,000

70th: $37,500

71st: $37,000

72nd: $36,000