2026 Travelers Championship TV coverage: Where to watch Scottie Scheffler vs. Viktor Hovland playoff live

The last signature event of the 2026 PGA Tour season was supposed to wrap up on Sunday, but after a weather delay, with 72 holes not enough to crown a champion, the Travelers Championship entered a playoff that darkness decided would require a Monday finish. The best in the game battled it out at the Travelers Championship for the final $20 million purse of the regular season at TPC River Highlands, but only world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland will compete in the playoff.

Scheffler and Hovland will take the course at 9 a.m. ET with coverage airing live on Golf Channel. They will play the 18th hole, repeatedly, until one bests the other in the head-to-head playoff battle.

TPC River Highlands offered a much friendlier venue to a weary group of golfers who just battled through the difficulty of Shinnecock Hills for the U.S. Open, and Scheffler has the opportunity to prevail Monday after entering as the clear favorite. He is seeking his first victory since the opening event of the season, The American Express, while Hovalnd is eyeing his first win in 15 months after going winless in 2025.

Check out the full Travelers Championship prize money breakdown and grades for those who finished below Scheffler and Hovland on the Travelers Championship leaderboard.