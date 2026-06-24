2026 Travelers Championship TV schedule, coverage: Where to watch, stream final signature event of 2026

The last signature event of the 2026 PGA Tour season is here. The Tour's best will battle it out at the Travelers Championship for the final $20 million purse of the regular season.

The field arrives at TPC River Highlands, which will offer a much friendlier venue a week after battling through the difficulty of Shinnecock Hills. Scottie Scheffler is once again the strong favorite (+450 at DraftKings Sportsbook) coming off another U.S. Open top 5, but the World No. 1 continues to look just a little bit off this year from the dominant form we've come to expect in recent years.

While Rory McIlroy is not part of the field, the rest of the game's top players are, with Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Åberg and last year's runner-up, Tommy Fleetwood, among the other headliners. The man who stunned Fleetwood late on Sunday last year, Keegan Bradley, will try to defend his title in a de facto home game for the New England native. And then Wyndham Clark will be in action fresh off his second U.S. Open win, as he looks to maintain his incredible run of play of late.

A week after players spent four days trying to hold on under incredibly challenging conditions at Shinnecock, the name of the game this week will be piling up birdies on the friendly confines of TPC River Highlands. Here's how you can watch all the action in the season's final signature event through the weekend as well as our tournament preview.

2026 Travelers Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 8:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 8:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 8:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8:45 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 2-4 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio