2026 Travelers Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

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Don't look now, but Scottie Scheffler might be getting off the schnide. The world No. 1, winless since the first event of the season back in January, holds the 36-hole lead at the 2026 Travelers Championship coming off a second-round 60 that could have been even better. While Scheffler is two strokes clear of the field, there are a number of heavy hitters right behind him on the leaderboard, starting with Viktor Hovland, who has only been one shot behind Scheffler across each of the first two rounds at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Inside the top 10 -- all within seven of Scheffler -- are a bevy of notables, including Akshay Bhatia, Ben Griffin, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay and Maverick McNealy. Each will have a chance to utilize Moving Day to the true nature of its moniker by jettisoning himself up the leaderboard and into contention before final-round action begins Sunday.

Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the third round of the 2026 Travelers Championship, the first tournament since the U.S. Open and final $20 million event until the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August.