2026 Travelers Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Jake Knapp taking it deep early at TPC River Highlands
Scottie Scheffler will begin the day with a two-shot lead, but he'll be well aware of how quickly things can change at TPC River Highlands. His job will be to continue firing rounds in the mid-to-low 60s, because those scores will be available to those chasing him once again. That's already on display from Jake Knapp, who shook off a opening 74 with a 67 on Friday and is now -7 thru 15 in his third round to move well into red figures at 6 under overall. The birdies will be flying at the Travelers once again and the big question is whether Scheffler can stay hot and potentially put some more distance between himself and the field, or if Viktor Hovland or someone else will be able to reel him in by taking it deep.