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2026 Travelers Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from Moving Day at the first tournament after the U.S. Open

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Don't look now, but Scottie Scheffler might be getting off the schnide. The world No. 1, winless since the first event of the season back in January, holds the 36-hole lead at the 2026 Travelers Championship coming off a second-round 60 that could have been even better. While Scheffler is two strokes clear of the field, there are a number of heavy hitters right behind him on the leaderboard, starting with Viktor Hovland, who has only been one shot behind Scheffler across each of the first two rounds at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Inside the top 10 -- all within seven of Scheffler -- are a bevy of notables, including Akshay Bhatia, Ben Griffin, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay and Maverick McNealy. Each will have a chance to utilize Moving Day to the true nature of its moniker by jettisoning himself up the leaderboard and into contention before final-round action begins Sunday. 

Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the third round of the 2026 Travelers Championship, the first tournament since the U.S. Open and final $20 million event until the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August.

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Jake Knapp taking it deep early at TPC River Highlands

Scottie Scheffler will begin the day with a two-shot lead, but he'll be well aware of how quickly things can change at TPC River Highlands. His job will be to continue firing rounds in the mid-to-low 60s, because those scores will be available to those chasing him once again. That's already on display from Jake Knapp, who shook off a opening 74 with a 67 on Friday and is now -7 thru 15 in his third round to move well into red figures at 6 under overall. The birdies will be flying at the Travelers once again and the big question is whether Scheffler can stay hot and potentially put some more distance between himself and the field, or if Viktor Hovland or someone else will be able to reel him in by taking it deep. 
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