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2026 Travelers Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 4

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the Travelers Championship, the last signature event of 2026

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In the midst of a year in which he has finished runner-up far more often than finding the winner's circle, Scottie Scheffler enters the final round of the 2026 Travelers Championship looking up at only one man, Viktor Hovland. Despite posting a round-of-the-week 60 on Friday, Scheffler was unable to stay as low as other top contenders on Saturday, entering the final round one shot back of Hovland, who enters Sunday with three efforts under 65 on the week at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

While Scheffler is seeking his first victory since the opening week of the 2026 campaign, Hovland is eyeing his first in 15 months. Considering only one shot separates them, Sunday's final pairing will likely garner most of the attention, but Patrick Cantlay and Akshay Bhatia in the penultimate pair remain firmly in contention, both five shots back of Hovland. The door would have to open much wider for anyone else to truly contend, but that's precisely why they play the game.

Keep it locked here with CBS Sports for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights throughout the final round of the 2026 Travelers Championship, the final $20 million event until the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August.

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