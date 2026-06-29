Viktor Hovland edges Scottie Scheffler in 2026 Travelers Championship playoff for first win in 15 months

One of the most talented players on the PGA Tour is back where he belongs: in the winner's circle. Viktor Hovland successfully converted his lead at the 54-hole mark into his eighth career victory on the circuit as he defeated world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a one-hole playoff at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

"It's been stressful, but yeah, it's unbelievable," Hovland said. "Especially after Scottie hits it so close there. I knew I had to bring in my best to have a chance to beat him, and he's certainly brought it out of me and couldn't be happier."

Hovland indeed bested Scheffler on Monday morning at TPC River Highlands at the first playoff hole as the two returned to the property after ending the tournament in regulation at 21 under Sunday evening. They were required to return on Monday as darkness fell, following a weather delay of more than 80 minutes on Sunday afternoon.

Hovland signed for a birdie on the first stroll up the par-4 18th as he converted his look from just inside 7 feet, while Scheffler missed from inside 3 feet.

"I hit it on my line -- I think it was just a little bit firm -- it was one of those putts you kind of had to make, and I just hit it a little bit firm," Scheffler said. "So that's a bit disappointing, especially with the putts I made last night to stay in the tournament. But overall, definitely some good things to come from this week. I struck the ball really nicely, and it's just one of those weeks where I was close but just wasn't quite good enough."

Hovland's eighth career win comes 15 months after his last in his 146th start on the PGA Tour. The Norwegian's playoff record improves to 2-0, and he is now 5 of 6 converting at least a share of the lead at the 54-hole mark into a victory; his lone hiccup came in the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Scheffler, meanwhile, is winless on the PGA Tour since capturing the first tournament of the year, The American Express. Since late January, he has compiled four runner-up finishes (two of which came courtesy of playoff losses) and eight top 5s, including a T4 at the U.S. Open last week.

Hovland is the first Norwegian to win the Travelers Championship and the first international player to reign supreme in Cromwell, Connecticut, since Russell Knox in 2016, ending the longest active streak for a tournament without an international winner on the PGA Tour. He is also the second Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour this season, joining his fellow countryman, Kristoffer Reitan.

Despite the constant tinkering and the desire to dive into rabbit holes, Hovland continues to find ways into the winner's circle. He has won in six of his seven seasons on the PGA Tour with 2024 representing the only year in which he did not raise a trophy.

The win pushes Hovland up to 36 spots in the FedEx Cup standings to No. 20 in the season-long race, giving him the inside track to qualify for the Tour Championship, in which he has participated every season as a full-time PGA Tour member.

"I know how good I can get, and I keep pushing myself, and I keep wanting to get better, and then, when I fall short, it really pisses me off," Hovland said. "... I didn't get off to a great start on Thursday, and I just kind of didn't let it bother me as much. Obviously, it helps when you got people like this cheering you on as well. So, yeah, it was a blast."

Although it did not produce his 21st victory on the PGA Tour, Scheffler's playoff defeat represents his 35th straight finish inside the top 25, the second most in the last 40 years behind only Tiger Woods (38). He also has 16 top-10 finishes in signature events since 2024, the most of any player on the PGA Tour.

"I played solid over the course of four days," Scheffler said. "There's obviously some shots that I would like back, but overall, it was a good, solid week. Obviously a little bit disappointed with the finish, but overall, feel like my game's in a good spot."