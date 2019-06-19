Travelers Championship predictions, odds 2019: Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Bubba Watson picks from PGA insider

Bubba Watson can tie the late Billy Casper as the only four-time Travelers Championship winners when the PGA Tour visits TPC River Highlands this week. The 2019 Travelers Championship, which starts on Thursday, features a loaded field led by four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. After narrowly missing out on another trophy at last week's U.S. Open, Koepka will make his fourth appearance at the Travelers Championship; his best finish came in 2016 when he tied for ninth. Bookmakers list Koepka as the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Travelers Championship odds, followed by Patrick Cantlay (10-1), Jordan Spieth (16-1), Paul Casey (16-1), Jason Day (18-1), Francesco Molinari (18-1) and Justin Thomas (20-1). Thirteen golfers have Travelers Championship 2019 odds of 30-1 or lower, including Watson at 25-1. That doesn't even include heavy-hitters like Phil Mickelson, a two-time Travelers winner who's 50-1. Before you make your 2019 Travelers Championship picks and PGA predictions, you should see what SportsLine's legendary golf expert, Sal Johnson, has to say.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his PGA best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Most importantly, Johnson nailed last year's Travelers Championship: He featured Watson in his best bets, saying "hitting it far is far more important than accuracy" at TPC River Highlands and noting Watson was 73 strokes below par in his last 30 rounds at this course. The result: Watson rallied from a six-stroke deficit to win by three at a whopping 17-under.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database -- has released his highly confident 2019 Travelers Championship picks. And they will surprise you.

One shocker: Johnson wants no part of Watson despite the 40-year-old's dominance at this event. He has won the Travelers Championship three times since 2010, but Johnson still says Watson doesn't even crack the top 12 this week.

"His game has come apart and he's not worth the gamble," Johnson told SportsLine. "His production of birdies and eagles has slowed and he's not the same player he was last year."

Johnson also has strong reads on top 2019 Travelers Championship contenders like Koepka and Day. Koepka comes into the 2019 Travelers Championship on a heater. Of the last nine majors he's entered, Koepka has won four times. He has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 1 and is third in the FedEx Cup standings. So far this season, he's won the CJ Cup and PGA Championship and nearly three-peated at the U.S. Open, finishing second after four consecutive rounds of 68 or 69.

Johnson also has evaluated the fate of Day, who has put his back issues behind him. Day tied for 12th at last year's Travelers Championship and has four top-five finishes this year, including a fifth place tie at the Masters. Ten of his 12 PGA Tour wins have come since 2015. Johnson knows that Day hits it far off the tee and ranks 12th in strokes gained putting and 14th in strokes gained off the tee. This is his third straight year playing the Travelers Championship and fifth overall.

Johnson is eyeing a massive long shot who's on fire entering the Travelers 2019 and has a sneaky history at TPC River Highlands. He'd bring a colossal payday -- and that's not the only huge long shot on Johnson's stunning leaderboard. You can only see his projected 2019 Travelers Championship leaderboard at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2019 Travelers Championship? And which massive long shot stuns the golf world? Check out the 2019 Travelers Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's surprising leaderboard and analysis, all from the golf media legend who nailed this tournament last year.

Brooks Koepka 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Jason Day 18-1

Francesco Molinari 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Marc Leishman 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Louis Oosthuizen 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Chez Reavie 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Ryan Moore 50-1

Charley Hoffman 50-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Daniel Berger 60-1

Kevin Streelman 60-1

Viktor Hovland 60-1

Byeong Hun An 60-1

Jason Kokrak 60-1

Sungjae Im 60-1

Adam Hadwin 60-1

Russell Knox 60-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Lucas Glover 80-1

Bud Cauley 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Joaquin Niemann 80-1

Andrew Putnam 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Collin Morikawa 100-1

Sung Kang 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Chesson Hadley 100-1

Kevin Tway 100-1

Danny Lee 100-1

J.B. Holmes 100-1