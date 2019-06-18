Travelers Championship predictions, odds 2019: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson picks from PGA insider

Despite following the year's third major, the 2019 Travelers Championship features an extremely strong field. Play begins on Thursday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., a par-70 course at 6,841 yards surrounded by a wildlife sanctuary. The 2019 Travelers Championship field features players like Brooks Koepka, who narrowly missed winning his third straight U.S. Open last week. TPC River Highlands will also host three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson, the defending champ who also won the Travelers Championship in 2015 and 2010. Koepka is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Travelers Championship odds, followed by Patrick Cantlay (10-1), Spieth (16-1), Paul Casey (16-1), Francesco Molinari (18-1) and Thomas (20-1). In fact, the loaded Travelers Championship 2019 field has 13 golfers listed with odds of 30-1 or shorter. Before you make your 2019 Travelers Championship picks, be sure to see the predictions from SportsLine's legendary golf expert Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his PGA best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Most importantly, Johnson nailed last year's Travelers Championship: He featured Watson in his best bets, saying "hitting it far is far more important than accuracy" at TPC River Highlands and noting Watson was 73 strokes below par in his last 30 rounds at this course. The result: Watson rallied from a six-stroke deficit to win by three at a whopping 17-under.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database -- has released his highly confident 2019 Travelers Championship picks. And they will surprise you.

One shocker: Johnson wants no part of Watson despite the 40-year-old's dominance at this event. He has won the Travelers Championship three times since 2010, but Johnson still says Watson doesn't even crack the top 12 this week.

"His game has come apart and he's not worth the gamble," Johnson told SportsLine. "His production of birdies and eagles has slowed and he's not the same player he was last year."

Johnson also has strong reads on top 2019 Travelers Championship contenders like Koepka and Spieth. Koepka has won four of the last nine majors he's played and nearly stormed back to win last week's U.S. Open, firing a 3-under 68 on Sunday and finishing 10-under, three behind champ Gary Woodland. Last year, Koepka tied for 19th at the Travelers Championship, but it's worth noting he's posted three rounds of 65 or better among the 12 rounds he's played at TPC River Highlands.

Spieth won the Travelers Championship two years ago and performs well this course. He's shown flashes this year at the PGA Championship (third place), Charles Schwab (eighth) and Memorial (seventh).

Johnson is eyeing a massive long shot who's on fire entering the Travelers 2019 and has a sneaky history at TPC River Highlands. He'd bring a colossal payday -- and that's not the only huge long shot on Johnson's stunning leaderboard. You can only see his projected 2019 Travelers Championship leaderboard at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2019 Travelers Championship? And which massive long shot stuns the golf world? Check out the 2019 Travelers Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's surprising leaderboard and analysis, all from the golf media legend who nailed this tournament last year.

Brooks Koepka 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Jason Day 18-1

Francesco Molinari 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Marc Leishman 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Louis Oosthuizen 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Chez Reavie 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Ryan Moore 50-1

Charley Hoffman 50-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Daniel Berger 60-1

Kevin Streelman 60-1

Viktor Hovland 60-1

Byeong Hun An 60-1

Jason Kokrak 60-1

Sungjae Im 60-1

Adam Hadwin 60-1

Russell Knox 60-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Lucas Glover 80-1

Bud Cauley 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Joaquin Niemann 80-1

Andrew Putnam 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Collin Morikawa 100-1

Sung Kang 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Chesson Hadley 100-1

Kevin Tway 100-1

Danny Lee 100-1

J.B. Holmes 100-1