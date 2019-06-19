Travelers Championship predictions, odds 2019: Top Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson picks from PGA insider

With the U.S. Open in the books, the PGA Tour heads to Connecticut's TPC River Highlands this week for the 2019 Travelers Championship. It's one of the most well-attended PGA Tour events of the season and has seen plenty of marquee pros finish on top of the leaderboard like Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and Jordan Spieth. Watson has been particularly successful at the Travelers Championship, winning the tournament three times already. His prodigious distance has come in handy at the 6,841-yard course and he'll be among the players to watch in a loaded 2019 Travelers Championship field. Watson is listed at 25-1 to win his fourth crown here according to the latest 2019 Travelers Championship odds. Last week's runner-up and world No. 1 Brooks Koepka enters the week as the 7-1 favorite, with Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay right behind him at 10-1. Before you make any 2019 Travelers Championship picks, be sure to listen to the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his PGA best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Most importantly, Johnson nailed last year's Travelers Championship: He featured Watson in his best bets, saying "hitting it far is far more important than accuracy" at TPC River Highlands and noting Watson was 73 strokes below par in his last 30 rounds at this course. The result: Watson rallied from a six-stroke deficit to win by three at a whopping 17-under.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database -- has released his highly confident 2019 Travelers Championship picks. And they will surprise you.

One shocker: Johnson wants no part of Watson despite the 40-year-old's dominance at this event. He has won the Travelers Championship three times since 2010, but Johnson still says Watson doesn't even crack the top 12 this week.

"His game has come apart and he's not worth the gamble," Johnson told SportsLine. "His production of birdies and eagles has slowed and he's not the same player he was last year."

Johnson also has strong reads on top 2019 Travelers Championship contenders like Koepka and Spieth. Koepka enters the 2019 Travelers Championship as the 7-1 favorite less than a week after finishing just three shots shy of his third consecutive U.S. Open title.

Koepka is the No. 1 player in the world and has two wins and three runner-up finishes already this season. He's also made the cut all three times he's played the Travelers Championship. Last season, Koepka finished 19th at TPC River Highlands after his U.S. Open win, but his best finish in this tournament came in 2016 when he finished ninth.

Johnson also has evaluated the fate of Spieth, a former champion of this event. Spieth enters with new questions to answer about his game after a final-round 76 led to a 65th place finish at the U.S. Open last week. However, he'd netted three consecutive top-10s before that and his game appears to be trending in the right direction, with eight consecutive cuts made after missing three in his first eight starts to the season. Spieth is the 2017 Travelers Championship winner and made the cut again last season before finishing 42nd.

Johnson is eyeing a massive long shot who's on fire entering the Travelers 2019 and has a sneaky history at TPC River Highlands. He'd bring a colossal payday -- and that's not the only huge long shot on Johnson's stunning leaderboard. You can only see his projected 2019 Travelers Championship leaderboard at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2019 Travelers Championship? And which massive long shot stuns the golf world? Check out the 2019 Travelers Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's surprising leaderboard and analysis, all from the golf media legend who nailed this tournament last year.

