Cameron Young looks to win his second Signature Event in a row when he takes part in the Truist Championship 2026. Young is coming off a win at last week's Cadillac Championship in Miami. Rory McIlroy is the +500 favorite, while Young is at +950. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-71, 7,583-yard Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Other favorites include Xander Schauffele (+1000), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1500), Ludvig Aberg (+1600) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200). Before making any 2026 Truist Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 Truist Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 37-32-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Truist Championship field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 PGA Truist Championship expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 PGA Truist Championship predictions: He's fading Min Woo Lee at 33-1 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets.

"As one of the bigger hitters in the game, the Australian might appear to be an attractive selection this week but it hasn't gone so well for Lee here at Quail Hollow in the past as he missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship in his only prior visit to this golf course," Kannon said. "He's competed in two tournaments at Torrey Pines and finished 43rd and 48th. Lee was cut at The Masters last month, then finished nearly dead last at Harbour Town the next week. He returned to action last week at Doral to finish 18th – but in that solid finish, he did it all with the putter and that is not a formula I believe is sustainable." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Truist Championship picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot of around 30-1 who is a "bargain" this week. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Truist Championship, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Truist Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Truist Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 Truist Championship odds, field

See PGA Truist Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Rory McIlroy +500

Cameron Young +950

Xander Schauffele +1000

Matt Fitzpatrick +1500

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Si Woo Kim +2500

Min Woo Lee +3300

Adam Scott +3300

Sam Burns +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Rickie Fowler +4000

Ben Griffin +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4000

J.J. Spaun +4000

Kurt Kitayama +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Jason Day +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Harris English +4500

Jordan Spieth +5000

Justin Rose +5500

Alex Smalley +6000

Keegan Bradley +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Ryan Gerard +6500

Gary Woodland +6500

Jacob Bridgeman +7000

Corey Conners +7000

Pierceson Coody +8000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Max Homa +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Matt McCarty +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Ryo Hisatsune +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000

Ricky Castillo +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Bud Cauley +12500

Nick Taylor +12500

Brian Harman +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Sungjae Im +17500

Andrew Novak +22500

Michael Kim +22500

Denny McCarthy +22500

Patrick Rodgers +22500

Tony Finau +22500

Austin Smotherman +22500

Mackenzie Hughes +35000

Lucas Glover +35000

Nico Echavarria +35000

Jhonattan Vegas +35000

Webb Simpson +50000

Chandler Blanchet +50000

Andrew Putnam +50000

Tom Hoge +75000

David Lipsky +75000

Brian Campbell +100000