Truist Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Min Woo Lee in best bets
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his best bets for the 2026 Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte
Cameron Young looks to win his second Signature Event in a row when he takes part in the Truist Championship 2026. Young is coming off a win at last week's Cadillac Championship in Miami. Rory McIlroy is the +500 favorite, while Young is at +950. The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-71, 7,583-yard Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
Other favorites include Xander Schauffele (+1000), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1500), Ludvig Aberg (+1600) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2200). Before making any 2026 Truist Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 Truist Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 37-32-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Truist Championship field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 PGA Truist Championship expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 PGA Truist Championship predictions: He's fading Min Woo Lee at 33-1 at FanDuel, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets.
"As one of the bigger hitters in the game, the Australian might appear to be an attractive selection this week but it hasn't gone so well for Lee here at Quail Hollow in the past as he missed the cut at last year's PGA Championship in his only prior visit to this golf course," Kannon said. "He's competed in two tournaments at Torrey Pines and finished 43rd and 48th. Lee was cut at The Masters last month, then finished nearly dead last at Harbour Town the next week. He returned to action last week at Doral to finish 18th – but in that solid finish, he did it all with the putter and that is not a formula I believe is sustainable." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Truist Championship picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and his top outright pick is a surprising longshot of around 30-1 who is a "bargain" this week. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Truist Championship, and which overlooked golfer should you target? Check out the 2026 Truist Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 PGA Truist Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.
2026 Truist Championship odds, field
See PGA Truist Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Rory McIlroy +500
Cameron Young +950
Xander Schauffele +1000
Matt Fitzpatrick +1500
Ludvig Åberg +1600
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Si Woo Kim +2500
Min Woo Lee +3300
Adam Scott +3300
Sam Burns +3300
Viktor Hovland +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Rickie Fowler +4000
Ben Griffin +4000
Nicolai Højgaard +4000
J.J. Spaun +4000
Kurt Kitayama +4000
Chris Gotterup +4000
Jason Day +4500
Justin Thomas +4500
Sepp Straka +4500
Maverick McNealy +4500
Harris English +4500
Jordan Spieth +5000
Justin Rose +5500
Alex Smalley +6000
Keegan Bradley +6000
Akshay Bhatia +6000
Ryan Gerard +6500
Gary Woodland +6500
Jacob Bridgeman +7000
Corey Conners +7000
Pierceson Coody +8000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Max Homa +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Matt McCarty +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Ryo Hisatsune +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Samuel Stevens +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +10000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +10000
Ricky Castillo +12500
Ryan Fox +12500
Bud Cauley +12500
Nick Taylor +12500
Brian Harman +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
Sungjae Im +17500
Andrew Novak +22500
Michael Kim +22500
Denny McCarthy +22500
Patrick Rodgers +22500
Tony Finau +22500
Austin Smotherman +22500
Mackenzie Hughes +35000
Lucas Glover +35000
Nico Echavarria +35000
Jhonattan Vegas +35000
Webb Simpson +50000
Chandler Blanchet +50000
Andrew Putnam +50000
Tom Hoge +75000
David Lipsky +75000
Brian Campbell +100000