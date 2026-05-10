The sixth signature event of the 2026 PGA Tour season brings players back to Charlotte for the annual stop at Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship. The field of 72 players are battling it out for their share of the $20 million purse with the winner taking home $3.6 million for his effort.

While Scottie Scheffler is not in the field after three consecutive runner-up finishes, most of the rest of the PGA Tour's best made the trip to North Carolina for the final tune-up before the PGA Championship. The last two signature event winners -- Cameron Young at the Cadillac Championship and Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage -- are looking to double up on such winner's checks. To do so, they'll have to fend off Rory McIlroy, who returns to his favorite Tour stop after taking three weeks off following his second Masters victory.

Also in the field this week, looking for their first big win of the season to build some momentum into next week's PGA Championship, are the likes of Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here's the full breakdown of how much prize money each spot will take home from Charlotte this week.

2026 Truist Championship prize money, payouts

Total purse: $20 million

1st: $3,600,000

2nd: $2,160,000

3rd: $1,360,000

4th: $960,000

5th: $800,000

6th: $720,000

7th: $670,000

8th: $620,000

9th: $580,000

10th: $540,000

11th: $500,000

12th: $460,000

13th: $420,000

14th: $380,000

15th: $360,000

16th: $340,000

17th: $320,000

18th: $300,000

19th: $280,000

20th: $260,000

21st: $240,000

22nd: $223,000

23rd: $207,500

24th: $190,000

25th: $175,000

26th: $159,000

27th: $152,500

28th: $146,000

29th: $140,000

30th: $134,000

31st: $128,500

32nd: $122,500

33rd: $116,500

34th: $111,000

35th: $106,500

36th: $101,500

37th: $96,500

38th: $92,500

39th: $88,500

40th: $84,000

41st: $80,000

42nd: $76,000

43rd: $72,000

44th: $68,000

45th: $64,000

46th: $60,000

47th: $56,000

48th: $53,000

49th: $50,000

50th: $49,000

51st: $48,000

52nd: $47,000

53rd: $46,000

54th: $46,000

55th: $45,500

56th: $45,000

57th: $44,500

58th: $44,000

59th: $43,500

60th: $43,000

61st: $42,500

62nd: $42,000

63rd: $41,500

64th: $41,000

65th: $40,500

66th: $40,000

67th: $39,500

68th: $39,000

69th: $38,000

70th: $37,500

71st: $37,000

72nd: $36,000