2026 Truist Championship prize money, payouts from $20 million purse at sixth signature event
The Truist Championship wraps Sunday with a huge prize set for whomever enters the winner's circle
The sixth signature event of the 2026 PGA Tour season brings players back to Charlotte for the annual stop at Quail Hollow for the Truist Championship. The field of 72 players are battling it out for their share of the $20 million purse with the winner taking home $3.6 million for his effort.
While Scottie Scheffler is not in the field after three consecutive runner-up finishes, most of the rest of the PGA Tour's best made the trip to North Carolina for the final tune-up before the PGA Championship. The last two signature event winners -- Cameron Young at the Cadillac Championship and Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage -- are looking to double up on such winner's checks. To do so, they'll have to fend off Rory McIlroy, who returns to his favorite Tour stop after taking three weeks off following his second Masters victory.
Also in the field this week, looking for their first big win of the season to build some momentum into next week's PGA Championship, are the likes of Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood.
Here's the full breakdown of how much prize money each spot will take home from Charlotte this week.
2026 Truist Championship prize money, payouts
Total purse: $20 million
1st: $3,600,000
2nd: $2,160,000
3rd: $1,360,000
4th: $960,000
5th: $800,000
6th: $720,000
7th: $670,000
8th: $620,000
9th: $580,000
10th: $540,000
11th: $500,000
12th: $460,000
13th: $420,000
14th: $380,000
15th: $360,000
16th: $340,000
17th: $320,000
18th: $300,000
19th: $280,000
20th: $260,000
21st: $240,000
22nd: $223,000
23rd: $207,500
24th: $190,000
25th: $175,000
26th: $159,000
27th: $152,500
28th: $146,000
29th: $140,000
30th: $134,000
31st: $128,500
32nd: $122,500
33rd: $116,500
34th: $111,000
35th: $106,500
36th: $101,500
37th: $96,500
38th: $92,500
39th: $88,500
40th: $84,000
41st: $80,000
42nd: $76,000
43rd: $72,000
44th: $68,000
45th: $64,000
46th: $60,000
47th: $56,000
48th: $53,000
49th: $50,000
50th: $49,000
51st: $48,000
52nd: $47,000
53rd: $46,000
54th: $46,000
55th: $45,500
56th: $45,000
57th: $44,500
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,500
60th: $43,000
61st: $42,500
62nd: $42,000
63rd: $41,500
64th: $41,000
65th: $40,500
66th: $40,000
67th: $39,500
68th: $39,000
69th: $38,000
70th: $37,500
71st: $37,000
72nd: $36,000