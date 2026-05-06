The PGA Tour is in its most cramped portion of the season. The mad dash through the late spring brings us three Signature events over the course of four weeks between the Masters and PGA Championship. This week is the last of those, with the PGA Tour's top stars arriving back at the site of last year's PGA Championship, Quail Hollow, for the Truist Championship.

The winner of the PGA at Quail Hollow last year, Scottie Scheffler, is not in the field this week. He is taking a week off after his third straight runner-up finish at the Cadillac Championship. The Dallas native always skips this week to put a break in his schedule with two Texas events he loves playing in coming directly after the PGA.

Even without Scheffler, the Truist boasts a terrific field headlined by Rory McIlroy's first start since capturing his second green jacket at the Masters. McIlroy has long thrived at Quail Hollow and will look to reassert himself as a top threat after a three-week layoff.

Last week's winner, Cameron Young, will also tee it up in Charlotte this week, as will Matt Fitzpatrick, who has wins in his last two starts. They'll be challenged by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and more for the sixth Signature event title of the season.

Here's how you can watch those stars and the rest of the field battle it out in the Queen City.

2026 Truist Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio