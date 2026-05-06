2026 Truist Championship TV schedule, tee times: Where to watch final event before the PGA Championship
The PGA Tour's best will play Quail Hollow as their final tune-up for the PGA Championship
The PGA Tour is in its most cramped portion of the season. The mad dash through the late spring brings us three Signature events over the course of four weeks between the Masters and PGA Championship. This week is the last of those, with the PGA Tour's top stars arriving back at the site of last year's PGA Championship, Quail Hollow, for the Truist Championship.
The winner of the PGA at Quail Hollow last year, Scottie Scheffler, is not in the field this week. He is taking a week off after his third straight runner-up finish at the Cadillac Championship. The Dallas native always skips this week to put a break in his schedule with two Texas events he loves playing in coming directly after the PGA.
Even without Scheffler, the Truist boasts a terrific field headlined by Rory McIlroy's first start since capturing his second green jacket at the Masters. McIlroy has long thrived at Quail Hollow and will look to reassert himself as a top threat after a three-week layoff.
Last week's winner, Cameron Young, will also tee it up in Charlotte this week, as will Matt Fitzpatrick, who has wins in his last two starts. They'll be challenged by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg, Chris Gotterup, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and more for the sixth Signature event title of the season.
Here's how you can watch those stars and the rest of the field battle it out in the Queen City.
2026 Truist Championship TV schedule
All times Eastern
Round 1 - Thursday
Round 1 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 2 - Friday
Round 2 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 - Saturday
Round 3 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 - Sunday
Round 4 starts: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]
PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+
Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio