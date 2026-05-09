2026 Truist Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Moving Day at the 2026 Truist Championship will feature a number of top stars trying to reel in 36-hole leader Sungjae Im, who begins Saturday at 9 under.

Right behind Im is Tommy Fleetwood at 8 under, who is hoping to follow Cameron Young's lead and turn a breakthrough win in 2025 into a breakout campaign in 2026. While it's been a bit of a slow start to the year for Fleetwood, he's off to a great start in Charlotte, where a win would put him right back in the conversation of the biggest threats at next week's PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas and Alex Fitzpatrick lurk in third place at 7 under. Thomas won his first major in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017. Fitzpatrick continued his heater since winning the Zurich with his brother and has his sights set on another big week after a top 10 at the Cadillac in his first event back on the PGA Tour.

Then there's four-time Truist winner Rory McIlroy, who moved himself into contention on Friday and begins the third round just four shots off Im's lead. McIlroy lamented missed opportunities on the first two days, but is hoping to find full flight on Saturday to surge up to the top of the leaderboard.

We'll be following the action from those stars and the rest of the field as they jockey for position on the leaderboard at Quail Hollow on Saturday.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Truist Championship live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.