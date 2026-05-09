2026 Truist Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 3

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the third round of the Truist Championship in Charlotte

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Moving Day at the 2026 Truist Championship will feature a number of top stars trying to reel in 36-hole leader Sungjae Im, who begins Saturday at 9 under.

Right behind Im is Tommy Fleetwood at 8 under, who is hoping to follow Cameron Young's lead and turn a breakthrough win in 2025 into a breakout campaign in 2026. While it's been a bit of a slow start to the year for Fleetwood, he's off to a great start in Charlotte, where a win would put him right back in the conversation of the biggest threats at next week's PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas and Alex Fitzpatrick lurk in third place at 7 under. Thomas won his first major in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017. Fitzpatrick continued his heater since winning the Zurich with his brother and has his sights set on another big week after a top 10 at the Cadillac in his first event back on the PGA Tour.

Then there's four-time Truist winner Rory McIlroy, who moved himself into contention on Friday and begins the third round just four shots off Im's lead. McIlroy lamented missed opportunities on the first two days, but is hoping to find full flight on Saturday to surge up to the top of the leaderboard.

We'll be following the action from those stars and the rest of the field as they jockey for position on the leaderboard at Quail Hollow on Saturday.

Watch Round 3 of the 2026 Truist Championship live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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Good scoring conditions early after the weather delay

After this morning's weather delay, a soft golf course has proven to be welcoming for the players on the course early on Saturday. There are 18 players under par and just three players over par in their third rounds, with six players at -3 or better, led by Bud Cauley who is -4 thru 9. 

Calm, soft conditions are always going to present scoring opportunities for PGA Tour players, but the leaders will face some stiffer winds as the afternoon wears on. The forecast calls for 10-15 mph winds gusting to 20 by 2 p.m. ET, with the leaders not going off until 3 p.m. 

 
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May 9, 2026, 3:27 PM
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May 9, 2026, 3:01 PM
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Tee times pushed back 75 minutes due to weather; leaders tee off at 3:05 p.m. ET

Tee times for the third round at the Truist Championship were delayed due to weather in Charlotte this morning, pushing back the start of the third round to 8:50 a.m. ET. That 75-minute delay means the leaders, Sungjae Im (-9) and Tommy Fleetwood (-8) will now tee off at 3:05 p.m. ET. 

Other notable tee time changes include: 

  • Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele (12:05 p.m.)
  • Cameron Young and Ludvig Åberg (2:00 p.m.) 
  • Rory McIlroy and Nicolai Højgaard (2:35 p.m.)
  • Justin Thomas and Alex Fitzpatrick (2:55 p.m.)
 
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