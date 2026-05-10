2026 Truist Championship leaderboard: Live updates, analysis and highlights from the final round

Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the Truist Championship in Charlotte

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A new tournament champion will be crowned on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow. The 2026 Truist Championship reaches its finale in Charlotte with an interesting cast of characters looking to lift the final trophy available before the PGA Championship at Aronimink in Philadelphia next week.

Alex Fitzpatrick, younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, will begin the day with the lead at 14 under after posting a 64 in the third round on Saturday. A win would mark Alex's second of the year after teaming with Matt at the Zurich, but it would also guarantee him a three-year Tour exemption. But Cameron Young, who also shot a 63 on Saturday, will be hot on his heels just two shots off his pace. 

Plus, guys like Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood are lingering not too far behind should the field struggle on Sunday. Some young rising stars are also in the mix, like Kristoffer Reitan (13 under) and Nicolai Hojgaard (10 under).

It'll be a busy day around the links at Quail Hollow, and we'll have you covered for the duration.

Watch Round 4 of the 2026 Truist Championship live from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. Watch the final round simulcast from 3-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+Keep it locked here for live scores, statistics, analysis and highlights.

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Rory rolling after a Saturday stumble

Don't think this is surprising too many people, but Rory McIlroy is running around Quail Hollow early here on Sunday. After five birdies on his front nine to turn in 4 under, McIlroy takes advantage of the par-5 10th to reach 5 under for the day and 6 under for the tournament. He looks much sharper today and has snuck inside the top 15. Let's see if he can match the low round of the day turned in by Sam Burns this morning via his 7-under 64.

 
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