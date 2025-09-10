The Ryder Cup has yet to take place, but Tyrrell Hatton celebrated like he had just won the damn thing when he found out the news that he had automatically qualified for the European team. Alongside his LIV Golf teammate, Jon Rahm, who had just claimed the individual title for the second straight season, the Englishman let his hair down after he secured a place on Luke Donald's squad for the event set to take place on Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black.

"That was a very nice phone call to receive," Hatton said. "I was over the moon to be honest. So Jon had just won individual, so we had a bit of a tear-up. Yeah, that was a messy night, yeah."

Hatton believed his chances to automatically qualify were squandered following The Open as he thought European players on the PGA Tour accumulated points through the Tour Championship. Once he discovered that was not the case, the fiery Englishman received a call from Donald and was assured of a spot on his fourth straight European Ryder Cup team.

The events that followed can be best summed up by the man himself.

"If you want to know, I'll tell you," Hatton said with a grin. "When I actually get back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways, and face down in that position, and then I had woken myself up throwing up in that position. And I had then fallen back asleep in that position, and then as I'd woken up, I had gotten sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt.

"I get off the bed and walk around to the bathroom, look in the mirror, and I'm sick in my face, in my bed. How I set an alarm to make a flight in a few hours' time, I don't know. But yeah, then waking up in a slightly more sober state was horrendous, and having to clean up that -- I mean, I ended up calling Emily, 'I don't know what to do.' I was rushing to make the room somewhat acceptable before leaving. So yeah, I ended up stripping in the bed, leaving some cash and a note, saying I was 'really sorry, I was sick in the bed in the night, please throw it in the trash.' I feel like I did the right thing but obviously in a pretty bad state."

Hatton admitted when he has one too many that getting sick is typically the result. When asked about his celebrations from the 2018 Ryder Cup victory, he admitted he was "shouting at the toilet that night" as well. The night of making the 2025 Ryder Cup team, Hatton dozed off at the table and had to be woken up once everyone had left.

But what was the actual cause of Hatton's head-spinning evening? What type of numbers did he put down and ultimately throw up?

"I had like six glasses of wine at dinner, and then I had a double gin and tonic, drunk that at a very normal rate," Hatton said. "And then Jon was deciding what he wanted and he said Disaronno Sours, and I was like, perfect, go on them. They go down very easily. And then I was starting the chant of basically getting someone to down it, which then every cocktail that then followed was a shot.

"So we then ran out of Disaronno Sour. The guy at the bar made some hazelnut sour which wasn't great and there was a few of them. Then there was a margarita and then there was a strawberry vodka thing. God, it was aggressive. It was horrible. But I mean, it was funny at the time."

Course management decisions were questionable at best between the juggling of liquids and the introductions of a margarita and "strawberry vodka thing," but nevertheless Hatton emerged from the other side and made his flight the next morning. One has to wonder if this is his celebration for making the team, what would it look like if Europe wins the Ryder Cup on U.S. soil for the first time in 2012.

Whatever it is, what is known is if Hatton puts up those types of numbers on the golf course, Europe will be a very difficult team to beat.