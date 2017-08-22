U.S. captain Julie Inkster: 'I just don't think we get really the respect we deserve'

The U.S. Solheim Cup team took down the European side 16.5 to 11.5 in a thrilling team event in Iowa over the weekend. I watched most of Sunday's action with my daughter, and we had a blast. As I noted on the First Cut Podcast, I'm here for any kind of team event/match play golf you have to offer.

The ratings reflected two things. The first is that many golf fans are with me. The second is that women's golf continues to grow. Now, we're not talking about football or basketball ratings, but growth is growth, no matter how small.

RATINGS: @NBC's Saturday Day 2 cvg of #SolheimCup delivered a .69 overnight rtg, highest-rated Saturday women's golf telecast in 2017. pic.twitter.com/uXsijuCfat — Golf Channel PR (@GolfChannelPR) August 20, 2017

U.S. captain Julie Inkster noted that in her closing remarks from Des Moines, too.

"I think the real winner here is women's golf," Inkster said. "You can say whatever you want about the Ryder Cup, but yesterday was an amazing day of golf. We all play with pride. We all play with passion. We all play with sportsmanship. When (European captain) Annika (Sorenstam) and I started this journey, that's kind of what we wanted to accomplish. I think accomplishment indeed."

"I hope it builds momentum," she continued. "I just think as women golfers we always get shortchanged, and it irks me. I just think if anybody has kids and has girls, you know, you want to give them an opportunity to do what they want to do and be who they want to be.

"Even from the PGA Tour down, I just don't think we get really the respect we deserve. And I just think hopefully it goes on and hopefully things start to change, especially in sponsorships.

"It makes me a little upset because I think we've got a great product. I think we do a lot of things really good. And I think the golf is fantastic. And I think we deserve our due."

There is a lot going on here, but on the whole, I agree with Inkster. I know sponsorships are complex beasts, but the golf on the women's side is better than people give it credit for, and it was especially so on Sunday. Yes, last year's Ryder Cup was all-time, and from a personal standpoint it might not be able to be topped for me, but I was captivated alongside my daughter on Sunday.

Watching women's golf on Sunday was a thrill, one I plan on experiencing again and again in the future.