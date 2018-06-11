U.S. Open 2018: Amateurs and qualifiers at Shinnecock include an NHL official, 17-year-old

An amateur will not win the 2018 U.S. Open. Neither will somebody who qualified via a 36-hole sectional qualifier (unless it's Adam Scott). On Sunday, a professional golfer -- likely someone within the top 15 of the world -- will be the United States Open champion. But for now, we get to revel in thinking about what could be for the 20 amateurs in the field (most of whom got in via local and/or sectional qualifying).

Let's take a look at a few of the notables ahead of this year's U.S. Open.

Doug Ghim (amateur exemption): Ghim got into this year's tournament by way of making the U.S. Amateur finals last year at Riviera. Interestingly, the player who beat him, Doc Redman, is not playing this week because he recently turned pro out of Clemson and gave up his spot in the field. Ghim also finished as the low am at the Masters earlier this year, as well.

Harry Ellis (amateur exemption): Ellis won The Amateur last year in 38 holes over Dylan Perry. He's just coming off his senior year at Florida State and fired a hearty 86 at the Masters earlier this year. Hopefully for him, Shinnecock will go slightly better.

Garrett Rank (amateur qualifier): The Canadian officiates games in the NHL as his day job, but he has a ton of experience in the golf world and has played professional events before. Rank had a terrific amateur career and even played for the Canadian National Team at one point.

Noah Goodwin (amateur exemption): The 17-year-old defeated Matthew Wolff in the finals of the U.S. Junior Amateur last year at Flint Hills. He just touched off his freshman year at SMU, where he enrolled early following last year's crazy win (in which he was down four with eight holes to go). "That's just a dream come true for me." Goodwin told CBS 11 recently. "Every kid dreams of playing in the U.S. Open. Getting to live out my dream as early as 17, that's incredible."

Luis Gagne (amateur qualifier): The LSU attendee is notable because he got into the tournament after winning a coin toss. He and the player he was tied with for the final spot at their sectional qualifier had both left the golf course.

Well that’s a first.. local USO qualifier at my course today, 2 guys tied for last spot into sectionals. They BOTH left, so a coin was tossed to determine who got the spot and who is the first alternate. Bizarre. Apparently this is the correct move. — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) May 9, 2018

Matt Parziale (amateur exemption): The amateur firefighter who captivated at Augusta is back for more at Shinnecock. Related: Last year was a good year to win the U.S. Mid-Amateur. "It's been very exciting," Parziale told the Boston Herald recently of his last year. "I've always wanted to compete at the highest level, and I have had the opportunity to do that this year. Being able to compete at the Masters was incredible -- wish I could have played a little better -- but just to be out there with those guys and I have another opportunity next week at the [U.S.] Open, so I'm looking forward to that."

Stewart Hagestad (amateur qualifier): Remember Hagestad? He played in last year's U.S. Open and finished as low am at the 2017 Masters after winning the 2016 U.S. Mid-Am (the year before Parziale). He's back after getting in via qualifying in New Jersey this year. "I remember last year, getting ready for the Masters and being like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm playing in the Masters in a week,'" he told Golfweek recently. "It's insane, like it wasn't real, but after that experience, getting ready for the U.S. Open was a little easier. This time around, going through the local qualifying process and going through sectionals it was a little easier because I knew what to expect and what your body is going to feel like."