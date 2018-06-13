U.S. Open 2018: Best PGA Tour DFS picks for FanDuel and DraftKings daily fantasy golf include Tiger Woods

The year's second PGA major tees off Thursday at 6:45 a.m. ET from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, and the world's top golfers will be in attendance. The daily fantasy sports site DraftKings is running a $3.5 million Fantasy Golf Millionaire with a $20 buy-in, while FanDuel has a $9 buy-in PGA Golden Eagle with a $500,000 prize pool. Before setting your PGA DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 U.S. Open, you need to hear what DFS millionaire Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings.



Earlier this month at the Memorial Tournament, McClure locked in Bryson DeChambeau at $7,700 on DraftKings. The result: DeChambeau fired three rounds of 69 or lower on his way to a score of 15-under par and a first-place finish. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.



Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2018 U.S. Open and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups.



One huge name McClure is all over this week: Tiger Woods ($11,000 on FanDuel, $9,200 on DraftKings).



Woods, a 14-time major champion, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday. The three-time U.S. Open champion ranks 14th on the PGA Tour with a 70.035 scoring average.



The tough conditions of a U.S. Open tend to put a premium on patience and course management, which suits Woods well. His 15-stroke win in 2000 at Pebble Beach remains the largest margin of victory in U.S. Open history.



One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the U.S. Open: Jordan Spieth ($11,500 on FanDuel, $10,800 on DraftKings).



Spieth, a three-time major champion, is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings, but he has struggled mightily with his putter this year. He enters the 2018 U.S. Open ranked 127th in putts per round (29.26), 170th in total putting, and 118th in one-putt percentage. Spieth's short game could cost him tremendously at Shinnecock Hills, where scoring will be at a premium. McClure sees far better values than Spieth in the 2018 U.S. Open field.



McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you're not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.



So what 2018 U.S. Open lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which former U.S. Open champion is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who's made almost $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.