U.S. Open 2018: Dustin Johnson drains 45-foot birdie putt to extend his lead
Johnson's mammoth putt was his fourth birdie of the day
While everyone else in the field at the 2018 U.S. Open is struggling to make birdies, Dustin Johnson has been making it look easy.
The World No. 1 and co-leader at the end of Thursday got right back to work on Friday morning with a stellar round that included four birdies -- none more impressive than this 45-footer on the par-3 7th hole (his 16th of the day after starting on No. 10).
The birdie moved Dustin Johnson to 4-under for the tournament and three-under for the day, three shots clear of the rest of the field at the time. It's also a contender for the best round of the day on Friday.
