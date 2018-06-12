U.S. Open 2018 odds: Surprising picks from projection model that nailed the Masters

The U.S. Open is golf's second major of the year. All eyes will be on Southampton, New York, this week and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, where 2016 U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson is the favorite at 9-1. Before you bet the 2018 U.S. Open or enter a big-time fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to listen to what the team at SportsLine has to say. SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.



It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.



SportsLine's model was all over Tiger Woods earlier this year at the Valspar Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot and playing in just his fourth official event since returning from spinal fusion surgery. The result: Woods shot 70 or better all four days and finished tied for second place.



Woods is an 18-1 favorite this year, the same 2018 U.S. Open odds as Rickie Fowler and Jason Day. SportsLine is calling for a top-10 finish for Woods - but not the elusive 80th PGA Tour victory Woods is still searching for.



With the 2018 U.S. Open starting Thursday, SportsLine simulated the U.S. Open 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One shocker: Jason Day, the fourth-biggest favorite at 18-1, won't crack the top 10. Day won his first major championship in 2015 and has two victories on Tour this season, but SportsLine doesn't think the former No. 1-ranked golfer will contend.



The model also is calling for a major long shot to make a run at his first major title, which could mean a massive payoff.



So who will win the 2018 U.S. Open, and what massive long shot stuns the golfing world? Find out now by visiting SportsLine now to see the full U.S. Open leaderboard from the model that nailed the Masters.