U.S. Open 2018: Over 9,000 golfers sign up for nation's biggest tournament

Officially, 9,049 golfers have entered the U.S. Open. It's the eighth-highest number ever and the seventh year in a row the USGA has seen entries rise above 9,000. Most of the 156 that eventually make it to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in June will be professionals, but there will certainly be some Cinderella stories, too.

Golfers from every state will compete at 111 local qualifiers at the beginning of May, and some of them will move on to the 10 sectional qualifiers at the end of May. Additionally, there will be sectional qualifiers in both Japan and England.

"The continued worldwide interest in competing in the U.S. Open Championship, golf's ultimate test, remains significant," said Stuart Francis, USGA championship committee chairman.

"We look forward to conducting local and sectional qualifying and to hosting the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, one of the five founding members of the USGA, for the fifth time."

Shinnecock has hosted U.S. Opens in three different centuries as the national championship went there in 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004 and now 2018. There are already 54 golfers exempt for the festivities in mid-June, and now 9,000 others will be among those vying for the last 102 spots for quite possibly the toughest trophy to attain in all of sports.