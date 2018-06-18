U.S. Open 2018: Ruthless Shinnecock Hills course is the real winner over the weekend

To call the U.S. Open a fiasco this year would be kind. Shinnecock Hills in Tuckahoe, N.Y., was ruthless, with Brooks Koepka ultimately coming out on top at 1-over 281 and defending his U.S. Open title. However, as gritty and impressive as Koepka's performance was, moments like this one stole the weekend.

A VERY thick lie for Dustin Johnson. pic.twitter.com/OgZVcW0osT — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) June 16, 2018

Tommy Fleetwood gave Koepka a run for his money, ultimately finishing at 2-over 282 for the weekend after posting an outstanding 7-under 63 on Sunday -- the best score for anyone on the weekend and a Shinnecock record. At the time Fleetwood posted, Koepka was 1 over and had to preserve par over 12 holes to maintain his lead. We also got Phil Mickelson's bizarre double-tap putt that led to a two-stroke penalty.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell and Danny Kanell talked U.S. Open, and gave their opinion on the course taking over the weekend. They also discuss the effect that a bad course can have on the players, and whether seeing these generally dominant players struggle can ultimately make for fun golf to watch.

