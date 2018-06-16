U.S. Open 2018: Zach Johnson leading golfer revolt claiming USGA has 'lost' Shinnecock

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Hey guys, the U.S. Open has now officially started. Players and caddies are beginning to comment on the state of Shinnecock Hills as the weekend starts to unfold, and guess what?! It's not good.

After two days of tough golf that left just one player (Dustin Johnson) under par, several golfers were displeased with how the greens and turf firmed up during a hot, windy Saturday on Long Island.

"No, we're not on the edge," Zach Johnson on Fox. "I thought we could be on the edge, but we've surpassed it. It's pretty much gone, specifically the latter part of the day for us. It's pretty much shot, which is unfortunate because it's -- in my opinion -- some of the best land and one of the best venues in all of golf, specifically in this country. It's as good as it gets. Shinnecock Hills is beautiful. Unfortunately, they've lost the golf course."

The U.S. Open has started, folks! Johnson wasn't the only one who had this sentiment, either.

Curtis Strange, "every caddie looked at me and said 'the golf course is done'." — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) June 16, 2018

Of course, the USGA admitted losing the course back in 2004 when the 7th green had to be watered down between groups on the final day just to try and provide a surface upon which they could land tee shots. I didn't expect that to be the case again, and for now, it doesn't appear they are moving in that direction. Scoring is just 4 over on average halfway through the day, which is about what it was on Friday and easier than what it was on Thursday.

"I think it's going to be extremely difficult," said Daniel Berger after shooting a round-of-the-week 66 in the morning and rising up the leaderboard. "I don't even know if the wind is going to be as much of a factor as it is going to be the firmness of the greens. Some of these pins are 3 feet off the edges, where you hit one by, 3 feet past the hole and it's going 40 yards away from the green. I think to get out there early and play a good round really was to my benefit."

"I think there's always a chance of [the course going over the edge]," he added. "I mean, you know, if the wind picks up another 10 miles an hour, it's just going to dry out even more. But I think the USGA did a fantastic job of moving the tee boxes up on certain holes that needed to be moved up ... So they did a really good job of that, which I think will kind of negate if it does get too firm and fast. But it's just going to be extremely difficult."

It has been difficult so far; hopefully, for the sake of the rest of the event, it doesn't go off the deep end.