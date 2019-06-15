U.S. Open 2019: A beach shot, runaway golf cart and bandit seagull shake up Pebble Beach

Golf at the 2019 U.S. Open has been relatively tame. And that's actually a compliment considering how the USGA has laid out its courses, particularly over the last few years. Few will forget Billy Horschel mocking the Poa annua at Chambers Bay in 2015, for example. (By the way, the U.S. Open is expected to head back there at some point.)

But in terms of this year's event? Well, scores have been low and the course has been fair with little complaint from the golfers. Gary Woodland has gone more than two dozen consecutive holes without a bogey and even broke the 36-hole scoring record for a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach with a 133 (besting Tiger Woods' mark of 134 back in 2000).

That does not mean we have been without some wacky moments -- along with one scary incident -- at Pebble Beach.

While Kevin Na had a less-than-stellar showing this week (he missed the cut after posting a 149), he did have one of the highlights of the first 36 holes. At the 10th hole on Friday, Na mishit his second shot wide -- and we do mean wide -- right; it was so far, in fact, that Na's ball wound up on the beach and still somehow saved the hole. Yes, he did post a bogey, but it was far from his worst of the day as he tripled the second.

Getty Images

On the same 10th hole in which Na hit his ball onto the beach, Phil Mickelson had to deal with part of nature -- an animal. After bombing a tee shot into the fairway, Mickelson could only watch as a seagull identified the foreign object and thought it might be a good idea to try an identify it. The seagull pecked it a few times, then attempted to pick it up, moving the ball a couple of inches.

Phil Mickelson has made 4 birdies and 1 seagull. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/5gIJ1e1aE4 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2019

Mickelson was obviously not penalized for the movement and was allowed to take relief, moving the ball as close back to its original spot as he could. And yes, of course, he birdied the hole.

It has not been all laughs at the U.S. Open, however. Patrick Reed got so frustrated at his play late Friday that he decided to snap a wedge over his knee on the 18th hole. Reed was attempting to sneak inside the cutline and only needed double bogey on his final hole of the day to do so. The problem was that he could not find the green, hitting into the rough on his approach and then overshooting the green into a new set of rough on his next shot. Reed did ultimately save double bogey, but that did not save his wedge.

Patrick Reed snaps his club over his leg on No. 18... 😳 pic.twitter.com/BnOWolZjTC — FOX Sports: Golf (@GolfonFOX) June 15, 2019

The most worrisome incident on Friday occurred in the morning when a concession stand golf cart took off and injured five people. According to the California Highway Patrol, a box that was being transported to a concession stand fell off the front seat of the golf cart and landed on its accelerator, sending it off and running. Two off the five spectators who got hurt were ultimately hospitalized. One of the injured patrons was an 82-year-old man.