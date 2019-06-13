U.S. Open 2019: Rory Sabbatini makes 45th ace in tournament history, first since 2014
The Slovakian wonder aced the par-3 12th hole on Thursday
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- It's been a day for Rorys. The Northern Irishman, Rory McIlroy, shot a 68 in Round 1 to get near the early lead for the day. Then the Slovakian, Rory Sabbatini, made the 45th hole in one in tournament history on the par-3 12th hole.
Sabbatini's shot was from 202 yards, and the 12th was playing over par for the day at the time Sabbatini teed off. There had only been eight total birdies before he ripped off the ace to get to 1 under for the day and the tournament.
It's the first hole in one at a U.S. Open since Zach Johnson did it in 2014 at Pinehurst in Round 4. There have only been three aces at Pebble Beach since the 1982 U.S. Open. None in 1992 and one each in 2000, 2010 and 2019.
- Jerry McGee -- 5th hole -- Round 3 -- 1972
- Bobby Mitchell -- 5th hole -- Round 4 -- 1972
- Johnny Miller -- 12th hole -- Round 2 -- 1982
- Bill Brodell -- 5th hole -- Round 2 -- 1982
- Tom Weiskopf -- 7th hole -- Round 4 -- 1982
- Todd Fischer -- 7th hole -- Round 4 -- 2000
- Thongchai Kaidee -- 5th hole -- Round 3 -- 2010
- Rory Sabbatini -- 12th hole -- Round 1 -- 2019
