U.S. Open 2019: Someone actually put $400 on Chez Reavie for a $100,000 payout

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- If Chez Reavie wins the U.S. Open on Sunday, he gets $2.25 million, but he might not be the biggest winner. That's because some lunatic put $400 (!) on Reavie at 250-1 to win this event, and that person will take home $100,000 if he actually does it.

Here's Covers.com breaking it all down.

"The surprise of the tournament is Reavie. He's at 25-1 now," Osterman said. "He's OK for us. Pre-tournament, we had a guy bet him $400 at 250-1, to win $100,000, but that was like the only bet on him. So we still win on him, but nothing major. He's a fantastic putter, but if the course gets even firmer, a short hitter like Reavie is at such a disadvantage."

Reavie starts the final round 7 under but four back of leader Gary Woodland. He's obviously playing quite well, but we're talking about somebody who hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2008 and only has three top-20 finishes in his major championship career.

So he's probably not going to win because of those facts and because he's surrounded by major winners Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka just behind Woodland. Regardless, if he does, it will be the best day of his professional golf career and the best day of somebody's gambling life.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Digest.