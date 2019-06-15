U.S. Open 2019: Tiger Woods makes 30-foot birdie putt, tries to mount Round 3 charge

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Tiger Woods badly needs to shoot something in the mid-60s on Saturday in Round 3 of the U.S. Open, and for once this week, his putter seems to be cooperating. After two early bogeys on Nos. 1 and 3, Woods hit one tight on No. 4 and rolled in just his second birdie putt since the first round. It took him just 15 minutes to make his third as he drilled a 30-foot putt on the par-3 5th hole.

This is one of several long putts he's made so far this week. As a result, he's starting to climb toward the top 25 in putting. And while he's likely completely out of it as the leader is at 9 under with less than 36 holes to go for Woods, we're still in eyebrow-raising territory.

Tiger will have to play this course pretty much perfectly the rest of the way in to even have a puncher's chance. But the two early birdies might be a harbinger, and, you know, he's kind of done that before. It did not help that, shortly after this putt, he triple-putted for a bogey.