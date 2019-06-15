U.S. Open 2019: Tiger Woods makes 30-foot birdie putt, tries to mount Round 3 charge

Big Cat is getting them to fall at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Tiger Woods badly needs to shoot something in the mid-60s on Saturday in Round 3 of the U.S. Open, and for once this week, his putter seems to be cooperating. After two early bogeys on Nos. 1 and 3, Woods hit one tight on No. 4 and rolled in just his second birdie putt since the first round. It took him just 15 minutes to make his third as he drilled a 30-foot putt on the par-3 5th hole.

This is one of several long putts he's made so far this week. As a result, he's starting to climb toward the top 25 in putting. And while he's likely completely out of it as the leader is at 9 under with less than 36 holes to go for Woods, we're still in eyebrow-raising territory.

Tiger will have to play this course pretty much perfectly the rest of the way in to even have a puncher's chance. But the two early birdies might be a harbinger, and, you know, he's kind of done that before. It did not help that, shortly after this putt, he triple-putted for a bogey.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

