After separating from the competition to claim his first career major championship, Bryson DeChambeau will look to defend his title when the 2021 U.S. Open gets underway on Thursday, June 17 at the South Course at Torrey Pines. The U.S. Open 2021 will be the 121st playing of this illustrious golf tournament, and this year's edition will feature a star-studded field. In fact, the 2021 U.S. Open field will feature over 150 of the world's top players competing for a $12.5 million purse, which includes over $2.2 million to the winner.

DeChambeau will attempt to shake off the rust after finishing 38th or worse in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. According to the latest 2021 U.S. Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook, DeChambeau is 14-1 to repeat. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, who had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, is listed as the 10-1 favorite. Before locking in your 2021 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the 2021 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour last June. In fact, it's up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in April, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months. He also finished profitable at the 2020 U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 U.S. Open field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2021 U.S. Open leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 U.S. Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2021: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, struggles mightily and doesn't even crack the top 10. Spieth has seen an incredible resurgence in recent weeks, recording his 12th career victory at the Valero Texas Open and finishing in the top 10 in five of his last seven starts overall. However, the 2015 U.S. Open champion has not won a major since 2017 and currently ranks 176th in driving accuracy percentage (53.93) and 99th in greens in regulation percentage (64.84).

On the other hand, the model has taken into account that Rory McIlroy will enter the U.S. Open 2021 full of confidence. After missing the cut at the Players Championship and the Masters, McIlroy returned to the winner's circle with an impressive performance at the Wells Fargo Championship. In addition, the 19-time PGA Tour champion secured a third place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, which was also played at Torrey Pines.

The golf model also knows Dustin Johnson has the all-around game to play well on any course. The No. 1 ranked player in the world has certainly struggled in his most recent starts, missing the cut in two of his last four outings and finishing 48th or worse five times since February, However, Johnson ranks in the top 15 in a number of important statistical categories, including driving distance (312.3), scoring average (69.983) and strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.135).

How to make 2021 U.S. Open picks

Among the options the model is touting is a long shot who comes in at well over 30-1 U.S. Open odds 2021. Pure ball-strikers who can putt well excel at Torrey Pines, and this sleeper fits the bill perfectly. Anyone who backs this underdog could cash in huge. You can only see who it is here.

So who will win the U.S. Open 2021? And which long shot stuns the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 U.S. Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up well over $9,000 since the restart.

2021 U.S. Open odds

Jon Rahm 10-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Will Zalatoris 33-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Shane Lowry 50-1

Sung-Jae Im 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Sam Burns 66-1

Adam Scott 66-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

Jason Day 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Gary Woodland 70-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1

Harris English 80-1

Branden Grace 90-1

Max Homa 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Matthew Wolff 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Carlos Ortiz 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Kevin Streelman 125-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Stewart Cink 125-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Victor Perez 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Brendon Todd 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Francesco Molinari 150-1

Bernd Wiesberger 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Jones 150-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Ryo Ishikawa 200-1

Henrik Stenson 200-1

Chez Reavie 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Martin Kaymer 200-1

Wade Ormsby 250-1

Johannes Veerman 250-1

Wilco Nienaber 250-1

Paul Barjon 300-1

Jimmy Walker 300-1

Graeme McDowell 300-1

Brad Kennedy 300-1

Yosuke Asaji 300-1

Eric Cole 300-1

Joe Long 500-1

Ty Strafaci 500-1