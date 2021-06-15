Phil Mickleson is a long shot, but he made history less than a month ago and now takes on his hometown course when the 2021 U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Torrey Pines. Mickelson, who grew up in San Diego, became the oldest major champion in history when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island on May 23. He lives near Torrey Pines and has spent the past two weeks at the course to prepare for the tournament. He has been a US Open runner-up six times and needs a win to complete his career grand slam.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2021 U.S. Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson is the second choice at 16-1, followed by reigning Open champ Bryson DeChambeau and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka at 18-1. Mickelson is 50-1 and faces a 2021 US Open field that also includes Jordan Spieth (20-1), Rory McIlroy (20-1) and world No. 2 Justin Thomas (22-1), among many other top stars. Before locking in any 2021 U.S. Open picks or PGA Tour predictions, you need to see who golf insider Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson has a strong feel for when a player's momentum will make a difference. Before last week's Memorial, the golf expert had Rahm and Collin Morikawa listed among his best bets, citing both as players who were coming in with momentum.

Both were in contention all week, and Rahm had a six-stroke lead at 18 under par following his third round as he attempted to defend his title. Then, the Spaniard received word that his pre-round test had come up positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw.

That left the door open for Patrick Cantlay and Morikawa, and they battled with clutch putts all day in the final round. Both reached 13 under, with Cantlay prevailing with a par on the first playoff hole.

Johnson also knows how the players' games fit the courses. Before Phil Mickelson shocked the golf world at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, the golf guru made it a point to include Louis Oosthuizen among his contenders. Johnson told SportsLine that Oosthuizen excels on links-style tracks like the Ocean Course and said he is "always a good pick in majors."

The South African came in as a 60-1 long shot, but was right in the middle of the action all weekend and went four-under to tie for second.

Johnson also knows when surging players are poised for a breakthrough. He tabbed Sungjae Im as a top contender before his first Tour win at the Honda Classic last season and then touted Tyrrell Hatton before he registered his first tour victory the following week. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 U.S. Open picks, and they will surprise you.

Top 2021 U.S. Open expert picks

Shockingly, the golf expert is fading Justin Thomas at the U.S. Open 2021, despite the fact that he won the Players Championship and is the No. 2 player in the world. The 27-year-old is 22-1 but has not been playing well recently and has avoided Torrey Pines most of his career. He has a top-10 finish and a missed cut in two tries. "His game has only been sharp once in the past six months, and that was in his win at the Players," Johnson told SportsLine.

On the other hand, Johnson watched Rahm dominate at Muirfield Village and knows he has been blazing hot. He was the defending champ at the Memorial and went 18 under through the first three rounds, but could only watch as Morikawa and Cantlay went to a playoff at 13 under. He will be motivated and has finished in the top 10 in 10 of his 17 tournaments this season. Those include the PGA Championship, Players and both Masters. He leads the tour in scoring average (69.768) and is fourth in greens in regulation (71.25 percent) this season.

The golf expert also knows how dangerous Koepka can be with a major championship on the line. He missed the cut in South Carolina last week, but his appearance there indicates his surgically repaired knee is healthy. He tied for second at the PGA Championship after coming in as a 33-1 long shot. He won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February and was the runner-up at the Concession two weeks later before suffering what he called a freak injury. He is third in total strokes gained, 23rd in scoring average (70.227) and 28th in strokes gained putting.

How to make 2021 U.S. Open predictions

For the U.S. Open 2021, Johnson is touting a major long shot who comes in at well over 50-1 odds. This veteran has a strong track record at Torrey Pines and is well-positioned to make surprising run. You can only see who it is here.

Who wins the U.S. Open 2021? Where do Koepka and Rahm finish? And which huge long-shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis, all from the insider who was all over his best bets last week.



2021 U.S. Open field, odds, contenders

Jon Rahm 10-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Rory McIlroy 20-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Justin Thomas 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Patrick Reed 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Will Zalatoris 40-1

Paul Casey 45-1

Louis Oosthuizen 45-1

Justin Rose 45-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Harris English 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Adam Scott 66-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1

Sam Burns 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Max Homa 90-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Ryan Palmer 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Kevin Streelman 125-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Stewart Cink 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Robert Macintyre 150-1

Sebastian Munoz 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Matthew Wolff 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Jones 150-1

Russell Henley 175-1

Francesco Molinari 175-1

Adam Hadwin 200-1

Zach Johnson 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Wilco Nienaber 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Brendan Steele 250-1

Martin Laird 250-1

Victor Perez 250-1

Jhonattan Vegas 250-1

Henrik Stenson 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

J.T. Poston 250-1

Thomas Detry 250-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 250-1

Cameron Young 250-1

Guido Migliozzi 250-1

Martin Kaymer 250-1

Dylan Frittelli 250-1

Patrick Rodgers 300-1

Jordan Smith 300-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 300-1

Bo Hoag 300-1

Wyndham Clark 300-1

Yosuke Asaji 300-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 300-1

Troy Merritt 300-1

Justin Suh 300-1

Tom Hoge 300-1

Adrian Meronk 350-1

Marcus Armitage 350-1

Ryo Ishikawa 400-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Peter Malnati 400-1

Edoardo Molinari 400-1

Brian Stuard 400-1

Richard Bland 400-1

Johannes Veerman 400-1

Taylor Pendrith 400-1

Greyson Sigg 400-1

John Huh 400-1

Matthew Southgate 500-1

Pierceson Coody 500-1

Sahith Theegala 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

J.J. Spaun 500-1

Dylan Wu 500-1

Cole Hammer 500-1

Robby Shelton 500-1

Dave Coupland 500-1

Akshay Bhatia 500-1

Hayden Buckley 500-1

Thomas Aiken 500-1

Sam Ryder 500-1

Fabian Gomez 500-1

Taylor Montgomery 750-1

Ty Strafaci 750-1

Wade Ormsby 750-1

Zack Sucher 750-1

Matthias Schmid 750-1

Yosuke Asaji 1000-1

Hayden Springer 1000-1

Joe Long 1000-1

Rick Lamb 1000-1

Paul Barjon 1000-1

Luis Gagne 1000-1

Brad Kennedy 1000-1

Spencer Ralston 1000-1

Andrew Kozan 1000-1

Chris Baker 1000-1

Charles Osborne 1000-1

Luis Fernando Barco 1000-1

Rikuya Hoshino 1000-1

Dylan Meyer 1000-1

Andy Pope 1000-1

Alvaro Ortiz 1000-1

Eric Cole 1000-1

Zach Zaback 1000-1

Carson Schaake 1000-1

Michael Johnson 1500-1

Christopher Crawford 1500-1

Matthew Sharpstene 1500-1

Joe Highsmith 1500-1

Stephen Allan 2000-1

Wilson Furr 2000-1

Mario Carmona 2000-1

Roy Cootes 2000-1

Davis Shore 2000-1

Kyle Westmoreland 2000-1

James Hervol 2000-1