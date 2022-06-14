After a week full of controversy due to the inaugural LIV Golf event, the 2022 U.S. Open will tee off Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, fresh off an impressive win at the RBC Canadian Open, is the 10-1 betting favorite in the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. McIlroy is expected to be challenged by defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm (12-1), PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (12-1), Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (12-1), Cameron Smith (14-1), Jordan Spieth (20-1), and Collin Morikawa (22-1) in the 2022 U.S. Open field.

Which players should you target when building your 2022 U.S. Open prop bet strategy? Which 2022 U.S. Open sleepers should you target for a potentially huge payday?

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 U.S. Open field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets.

2022 U.S. Open prop bets

One of McClure's favorite 2022 U.S. Open prop bets is Will Zalatoris finishing in the top 10 at +330 odds. Zalatoris is still looking for his first career PGA Tour win, but he has already built a reputation for playing his best golf in major championships against the top competition in the world.

In this year's two majors, Zalatoris finished in sixth at the Masters and lost to Justin Thomas in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship. The former Wake Forest standout is elite in several metrics, ranking first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (0.974), second in strokes gained tee to green (1.797), sixth in strokes gained off the tee (0.717), and 10th in total strokes gained (1.570).

2022 U.S. Open one-and-done picks

One of McClure's top one and done picks this week for the 2022 U.S. Open is world No. 5 Justin Thomas. The 29-year-old notched a thrilling win over Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff at the 2022 PGA Championship, and while he followed that up with a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he put together an impressive week at the RBC Canadian Open where he finished in third place. The former Alabama standout ranks third on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (2.035) and strokes gained tee to green (1.728), and is sixth in strokes gained on approach (0.795). With the course and conditions expected to be brutal at The Country Club, McClure will be leaning on Thomas' elite iron play and well-rounded game when locking in his 2022 U.S. Open one and done picks this week.

Where to find more 2022 U.S. Open picks, sleepers

2022 U.S. Open odds, field, contenders

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Scottie Scheffler 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Cameron Smith 14-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Will Zalatoris 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sam Burns 25-1

Joaquin Niemann 25-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Brooks Koepka 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Billy Horschel 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Max Homa 40-1

Dustin Johnson 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Mito Pereira 50-1

Davis Riley 50-1

Justin Rose 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton 65-1

Webb Simpson 70-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Talor Gooch 80-1

Aaron Wise 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Bryson DeChambeau 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Si-Woo Kim 100-1

Marc Leishman 125-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Phil Mickelson 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 150-1

Francesco Molinari 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Luke List 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Sam Horsfield 200-1

Lucas Herbert 200-1

Cameron Tringale 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Min Woo Lee 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Scott Stallings 200-1

Joel Dahmen 200-1

Patrick Rodgers 200-1

Sepp Straka 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

Adri Arnaus 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1

Harris English 200-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Denny McCarthy 200-1

Branden Grace 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Guido Migliozzi 200-1

Matthew Nesmith 250-1

Kurt Kitayama 250-1

Troy Merritt 250-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Joohyung Kim 250-1

Kalle Samooja 250-1

Shaun Norris 300-1

Sean Crocker 300-1

Joseph Bramlett 300-1

Wil Besseling 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 300-1

Nick Taylor 300-1

Kevin Chappell 300-1

M.J. Daffue 300-1

Andrew Putnam 400-1

Richard Mansell 400-1

Jinichiro Kozuma 400-1

Adam Schenk 400-1

Richard Bland 400-1

Tomoyasu Sugiyama 400-1

Taylor Montgomery 400-1

Yannik Paul 400-1

Rikuya Hoshino 400-1

Keita Nakajima 400-1

Marcel Schneider 400-1

Erik Barnes 400-1

Andrew Novak 400-1

Harry Hall 500-1

Bo Hoag 500-1

Jonas Blixt 500-1

Roger Sloan 500-1

Ben Silverman 500-1

Grayson Murray 500-1

Sam Bennett 500-1

Sebastian Soderberg 500-1

Brian Stuard 500-1

Hayden Buckley 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Jim Furyk 500-1

Satoshi Kodaira 500-1

Callum Tarren 500-1

Travis Vick 500-1

Sam Stevens 500-1

Todd Sinnott 750-1

Chan Kim 750-1

Stewart Hagestad 750-1

Jediah Morgan 750-1

Austin Greaser 750-1

Chase Seiffert 750-1

Michael Thorbjornsen 750-1

Sean Jacklin 750-1

Fred Biondi 750-1

Davis Shore 750-1

William Mouw 750-1

Daijiro Izumida 750-1

James Piot 750-1

Adrien Dumont de Cahssart 750-1

Keith Greene 1000-1

Isaiah Salinda 1000-1

Jesse Mueller 1000-1

Chris Gotterup 1000-1

Ryan Gerard 1000-1

Ben Lorenz 1000-1

Luke Gannon 1000-1

Brady Calkins 1000-1

Nick Dunlap 1000-1

Maxwell Moldovan 1000-1

Chris Naegel 1000-1

Charles Reiter 1000-1

Matt Mccarty 1000-1

Laird Shepherd 1000-1

Andrew Beckler 1000-1

Fran Quinn 1000-1

Brandon Matthews 1000-1

Caleb Manuel 1000-1