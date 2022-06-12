The scene will look familiar for many of the PGA Tour's top golfers when they tee off Thursday, June 16 at The Country Club in the 2022 U.S. Open. The course in Brookline, Mass. hosted the 2013 U.S. Amateur, and many of today's top PGA Tour stars competed in that tournament. Some, like current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau did well. Others, like Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and Max Homa, didn't excel. But Matthew Fitzpatrick, who won the event, and Corey Conners, who reached the semifinals, also are in the 2022 U.S. Open field.

Scheffler and defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm are the 12-1 co-favorites in the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Thomas and Rory McIlroy are close behind in the 2022 U.S. Open field at 14-1, followed by Collin Morikawa (16-1) and Cameron Smith (18-1). Before making any 2022 U.S. Open picks or PGA Tour predictions, you need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour. Before the PGA Championship, Johnson predicted that if Thomas made his putts he could definitely win. Thomas had his best week of the season on the greens, gaining more than 1.5 strokes putting to rank second in the field. The result? He beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second PGA Championship.

In his previous set of predictions for SportsLine, he nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. Johnson backed Scheffler, saying he was "on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National." The 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour" and longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, has released his highly confident 2022 U.S. Open picks. The picks from the founder of GOLFstats.com, the world's top golf statistics database, will definitely surprise you. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2022 U.S. Open expert picks

One shocking choice from Johnson: He is fading Viktor Hovland, even though the Norwegian is among the top 10 players in the world. He is priced at 22-1 at Caesars and has six worldwide wins at age 24. He has missed one cut this season and finished outside the top 50 once. But the latter came in his most recent event, the Memorial, and he hasn't finished in the top 10 since March. He also has failed to crack the top 10 in his first 10 majors. Hovland is strong off the tee, on approach and putting, but has been horrible around the green (202nd in strokes gained).

On the other hand, Johnson wants to see how Scheffler reacts after missing the cut in his last major. The four-time winner and reigning Masters champion followed his three-stroke win at Augusta with a missed cut at the PGA Championship. He lost the Charles Schwab the following week in a playoff with Sam Burns, so his confidence should be back. The 25-year-old is one of the tour's best iron players (second in greens in regulation) and should succeed at Brookline.

Johnson also has seen how Spieth has responded in recent weeks after a slump and is eager to see if he can keep it going. The three-time major champion, who won the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in 2015, has three top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments, including a win at the RBC Heritage in April. The 28-year-old's work on the green has been subpar, as he ranks 149th in strokes gained putting, but he is in the top 25 in every other strokes gained category. He ranks 10th in the world and is eighth in the FedEx Cup standings.

How to make 2022 U.S. Open golf picks

Johnson is very high on a massive long shot who comes into the U.S. Open at more than 50-1. Johnson calls this golfer "one of the most underrated players on the PGA Tour." His iron play is among the best on tour, and the expert knows if this player gets going around the greens he could pull off a stunner. You can find out who it is, and get the rest of Johnson's U.S. Open picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline? Where do Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth finish? And which massive long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2022 U.S. Open, all from the insider who is tuned in to what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, and find out.

2022 U.S. Open odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Harris English 60-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Matthew Wolff 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Jason Kokrak 65-1

Sungjae Im 65-1

Garrick Higgo 65-1

Jason Day 70-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Francesco Molinari 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Martin Kaymer 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Robert Macintyre 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1