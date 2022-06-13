The Country Club hosts the 2022 U.S. Open starting Thursday, and it is the fourth time the major championship will be played on the historic course in Brookline, Mass. It also has been home to six U.S. Amateur tournaments and three U.S. Women's Amateur events, as well as the epic American comeback in the 1999 Ryder Cup. Known as "The Battle at Brookline," that Ryder Cup is most remembered for Justin Leonard's 45-foot putt to turn the tide as Team USA stormed back on the final day. The ensuing celebration on the green, with Jose Maria Olazaba still facing a 22-foot birdie putt of his own, caused considerable controversy. Olazabal missed the putt, they halved the match and the Americans completed a rally from 10-6 down to win the Cup. The U.S. Open also was held on the course in 1913, 1963 and 1988, and many of today's current PGA stars faced the course in the 2013 Amateur.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is right behind at 12-1 and defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and 2022 PGA champ Justin Thomas are priced at 14-1. Collin Morikawa (18-1) and Cameron Smith (18-1) are also top contenders in the 2022 U.S. Open field. Before making any 2022 U.S. Open picks or PGA Tour predictions, you need to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour. Before the PGA Championship, Johnson predicted that if Thomas made his putts he could definitely win. Thomas had his best week of the season on the greens, gaining more than 1.5 strokes putting to rank second in the field. The result? He beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second PGA Championship.

In his previous set of predictions for SportsLine, he nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. Johnson backed Scheffler, saying he was "on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National." The 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour" and longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, has released his highly confident 2022 U.S. Open picks. The picks from the founder of GOLFstats.com, the world's top golf statistics database, will definitely surprise you.

Top 2022 U.S. Open expert picks

One shocking choice from Johnson: He is fading Viktor Hovland, even though the Norwegian is among the top 10 players in the world. He is priced at 22-1 at Caesars and has six worldwide wins at age 24. He has missed one cut this season and finished outside the top 50 once. But the latter came in his most recent event, the Memorial, and he hasn't finished in the top 10 since March. He also has failed to crack the top 10 in his first 10 majors. Hovland is strong off the tee, on approach and putting, but has been horrible around the green (202nd in strokes gained).

On the other hand, Johnson is expecting Scheffler to just keep cruising. The 25-year-old has been on a spectacular run, and as soon as he is doubted, he comes through again. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and bounced back at the Charles Schwab the next week. He would have won if not for a stellar Sunday surge by Sam Burns, who beat the Masters champion in a playoff. Scheffler has four victories this season and has finished in the top 10 eight times, including twice as a runner-up. He is third on tour in par-breakers (27.4 percent).

The stats guru also knows Jordan Spieth, priced at 22-1 at Caesars, will be on a mission to win his first major since 2017. He won his third that year, but went through a rough patch for a few years before bouncing back last season. He went almost four years without a victory, but has two over the past two seasons. He has 21 finishes in the top 25, with 13 of those in the top 10, over that span. The 28-year-old missed the cut at the Masters and tied for 34th at the PGA, but if his putter doesn't let him down at Brookline, he should be right in the mix.

How to make 2022 U.S. Open golf picks

Johnson is very high on a massive long shot who comes into the U.S. Open at more than 50-1. Johnson calls this golfer "one of the most underrated players on the PGA Tour." His iron play is among the best on tour, and the expert knows if this player gets going around the greens he could pull off a stunner.

Who wins the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline? Where do Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth finish? And which massive long shot is a must-back?

2022 U.S. Open odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Harris English 60-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Matthew Wolff 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Jason Kokrak 65-1

Sungjae Im 65-1

Garrick Higgo 65-1

Jason Day 70-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Francesco Molinari 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Martin Kaymer 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Robert Macintyre 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1