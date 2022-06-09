The 2002 U.S. Open tees off June 16 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., and that could mean something special is about to happen. The club is one of the five founding members of the USGA in 1894 and became famous as the host of the 1913 U.S. Open that was immortalized in the book and 2005 film "The Greatest Game Ever Played." In that 1913 Open, local 20-year-old Francis Ouimet, a former caddie at the club, tied English golf stars Harry Vardon and Ted Ray through 72 holes then beat them in an 18-hole playoff. The Country Club was also the site of the epic comeback of the United States to beat Europe in the 1999 Ryder Cup, when Justin Leonard's 45-foot putt on the 17th hole set off an explosive celebration. Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at Brookline, and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners are among the notable players who competed in that event.

Scheffler and defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm are the 12-1 co-favorites in the latest 2022 U.S. Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are close behind at 14-1, followed by Collin Morikawa (16-1) and Cameron Smith (18-1).

The esteemed golf insider has been around the game for many years and knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour.

Before the PGA Championship, Johnson predicted that if Thomas made his putts he could definitely win. Thomas had his best week of the season on the greens, gaining more than 1.5 strokes putting to rank second in the field. The result? He beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second PGA Championship.

In his previous set of predictions for SportsLine, he nailed the Masters for the third time in four years. Johnson backed Scheffler, saying he was "on a run where he has been hard to beat, and I see it rolling on at Augusta National." The 25-year-old got his fourth victory of the season.

One shocking choice from Johnson: He is fading Viktor Hovland, even though the Norwegian is among the top 10 players in the world. He is priced at 22-1 at Caesars and has six worldwide wins at age 24. He has missed one cut this season and finished outside the top 50 once. But the latter came in his most recent event, the Memorial, and he hasn't finished in the top 10 since March. He also has failed to crack the top 10 in his first 10 majors. Hovland is strong off the tee, on approach and putting, but has been horrible around the green (202nd in strokes gained).

On the other hand, the expert knows Scheffler will be eager to get past his inexplicable missed cut at the PGA Championship. He followed that up by reaching a playoff the following week at the Charles Schwab, losing to Sam Burns. Still, missing the cut in a major after winning the Masters stung. But he can certainly bounce back, as one of the best iron players in the world. The 25-year-old has four victories and two seconds this season, and he is second in greens in regulation (71.63 percent), fifth in scoring average (69.74) and sixth in strokes gained total.

The expert also knows Spieth will want to atone for his missed cut at the Masters. He also tied for 34th at the PGA, but he has had excellent moments this season. The 28-year-old has finished in the top 20 in four of the past five events, the other being the PGA. That includes a win at the RBC Heritage and a runner-up finish the following week. The three-time major champ won the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and ranks 10th in the world and eighth in the FedEx Cup standings. He is in the top 25 in every strokes gained category except putting (149th).

2022 U.S. Open odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Cameron Smith 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 25-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-1

Daniel Berger 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Tiger Woods 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Harris English 60-1

Gary Woodland 65-1

Matthew Wolff 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Jason Kokrak 65-1

Sungjae Im 65-1

Garrick Higgo 65-1

Jason Day 70-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Adam Scott 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brian Harman 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Charley Hoffman 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Guido Migliozzi 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Francesco Molinari 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Martin Kaymer 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Robert Macintyre 150-1

Carlos Ortiz 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Kevin Streelman 150-1

Hudson Swafford 200-1