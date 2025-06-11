The 2025 U.S. Open will take place from Oakmont Country Club in the suburbs of Pittsburgh starting on Thursday, and if it follows the trend of the first two majors of the year, expect one of the world's best golfers to win this weekend. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the world, won the first two majors this year and are both at or near the top of the 2025 U.S. Open odds. Scheffler is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) in the latest 2025 U.S. Open betting odds, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (+700), McIlroy (+1100) and Jon Rahm (+1200). If you're a believer in 2025 U.S. Open betting trends continuing, you may want to target one of these four for 2025 U.S. Open betting.

DeChambeau is the defending U.S. Open champion and Rahm won the 2021 U.S. Open. Scheffler has 10 victories over the last two years and is on one of the most dominant stretches in recent history, while McIlroy is seeking redemption after missing two putts within five feet over the final three holes of last year's U.S. Open. How should these four elite golfers factor into your 2025 U.S. Open betting strategy?

One of the biggest differences between the U.S. Open and a major like the Masters is the annual course change. Therefore, course knowledge can make a substantial difference for bettors. Oakmont is considered one of the toughest golf courses in the world, specifically for its narrow fairways and fast greens. This course hasn't been used in a PGA Tour event since the 2016 U.S. Open, so no one golfer has a significant history advantage entering the U.S. Open 2025.

A golfer like Collin Morikawa could benefit from these conditions since the two-time major winner ranks second in driving accuracy and fourth in putting average on the PGA Tour this year. At +2500 odds among the 2025 U.S. Open competitors, is there value in playing Morikawa to win the 2025 U.S. Open on betting sites? You can also bet the 28-year-old at +380 odds to finish in the top five or +175 in the top 10 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with plenty of betting options available besides simply picking the winner.



If you're not a professional or frequent bettor, fear not. Novices and casuals often get intimidated when it comes to wagering on sports, but the following betting guide will help you learn some of the basics of golf betting and have even more fun while consuming the 2025 U.S. Open. You can also view this comprehensive golf betting guide as another resource for the top sportsbooks and betting apps for your U.S. Open wagering.

Where to bet the 2025 U.S. Open

Here is a look at several sportsbooks that will offer 2025 U.S. Open betting:

Golf betting basics

One of the first things new bettors should always do when looking to wager on golf -- or any other sport -- is peruse the top sportsbooks. They'll often have different sign-up offers that can include things like deposit matches, "bet and get" and "no sweat bets."

The other benefit to using multiple sportsbooks is the ability to shop around when it comes to lines and odds. For instance, one sportsbook might have DeChambeau winning at +700, and another may have him at +850. It's always a good idea to shop around for the most favorable number when placing golf bets.

Once you've selected a sportsbook, you need to explore different wagers. Most golf pages will automatically feature the next upcoming tournament with +/- pricing for wagers. Plus-money prices show how much you would profit on a $100 bet. For example, a golfer being priced at +850 to win a tournament means you would profit $850 on a $100 wager. Meanwhile, minus-money prices show how much you need to wager to profit $100. For example, a golfer being listed at -125 to finish inside the top 10 means you need to bet $125 to profit $100.

Those prices are attached to three main types of bets:

Tournament Winner: Pick the outright winner. +850 means that a $100 bet returns $850, while +2500 means a $100 bet returns $2,500.

Pick the outright winner. +850 means that a $100 bet returns $850, while +2500 means a $100 bet returns $2,500. Top 10: This type of bet allows you to pick which golfer will finish inside the top 10 (including ties) at the conclusion of the tournament.

This type of bet allows you to pick which golfer will finish inside the top 10 (including ties) at the conclusion of the tournament. Make/Miss Cut: This is a wager to predict whether a golfer will make or miss the cut.

U.S. Open betting expert advice

Looking for U.S. Open betting advice? Look no further than SportsLine's Eric Cohen. The host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube page, Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (+4500 w/o Scheffler). Here are some of Cohen's top U.S. Open betting tips:

1. Do your homework. Using informational websites can give you the necessary data on a player/course's history that are vital to predicting future success. Some of these websites allow you to build your own models based on key stats to predict the outcome.



2. When doing that homework, focus on three key areas: off-the-tee, approach, and tee to green play. If a player has a recent history of success in these three areas, they are more likely to succeed at Oakmont, which promises to penalize the players if they hit it wayward in the rough.

3. Don't be afraid to play the "Without" outright markets. If you think Scottie Scheffler is the likely winner, is there enough value at +275 for you to bet it outright? Maybe not. So, look at the "Without Scheffler" and the "Without Scheffler / McIlroy / DeChambeau / Rahm" markets for more value in picking the winner of those.

U.S. Open prop betting

Other bets that tend to make golf wagering exciting are prop bets. Users can find U.S. Open prop bets on individual players, their finishing position, how many birdies they'll have in a round, and much more.

First up, bettors can wager on whether or not a player will finish in the top five, top 10, or top 20, all of which offer different payouts. For instance, Rory McIlroy is -165 to finish inside the top 20, +110 to crack the top 10, and +260 to finish inside the top five. You can also bet on finishing position by round. For the 2025 U.S. Open, McIlroy is +2200 (risk $100 to win $2,200) to be the leader after Round 1.

There are also prop bets on which player will finish with the most birdies or better in the tournament, as well as nationality props, including the nationality of the winner. Props are also available on an individual hole, including hole winner (3-ball) and group combined hole score. Users can also wager on whether a golfer will have a bogey-free round or if a specific golfer will hit a hole in one during the tournament.

U.S. Open parlay picks

As is the case with many other sports, parlays are a popular type of bet on golf tournaments. Parlays are when a user strings together multiple wagers and must win all of them in order to win the bet. Here's an example of a golf parlay:

Scottie Scheffler to win (+275)

Bryson DeChambeau to finish inside top 10 (-120)

Collin Morikawa to finish inside top five (+360)

The above example carries odds of +3062 (risk $100 to win $3,062). The user must win all three of those bets to win the parlay, which makes parlays much more difficult to win than individual wagers.

How to bet on the U.S. Open

Sportsbooks have posted thousands of U.S. Open wagers. Those odds will change throughout the tournament, so users can shop for different odds at different times. You can bet on the U.S. Open at sites like FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM. Online sports betting allows you to bet on the PGA at home if your state allows.

2025 U.S. Open live betting

As is the case with so many other sports, users can live bet on the 2025 U.S. Open, which just means betting on the tournament while it's in progress. The odds will change depending on each golfer's score, which round it is, how hard the course is playing, and other factors.

It can sometimes be good to live bet if users want to get a feel for how the tournament is playing out before placing a wager. For instance, if a golfer has a couple of bogeys early in his round, users may want to see how he reacts to those before placing a bet.

Tips and advice for betting on the U.S. Open

Golf's major championships can be very unpredictable, as evidenced by past U.S. Open champions like Wyndham Clark (2023), Matt Fitzpatrick (2022) and Gary Woodland (2019) finishing on top of the leaderboard as massive longshots. So, simply betting the favorite to win the tournament is generally not a good strategy. Here are a few more betting tips from SportsLine's golf editor Brandt Sutton.

Trends for U.S. Open bets: "An American has won eight of the last 10 editions of the U.S. Open. Oddsmakers are expecting that to be the case again in 2025, with the USA priced at -175 in the nationality of winner props market."

Tips for newcomers to U.S. Open betting: "All six major winners since the start of 2024 have been among the top-five favorites to win, so picking a longshot to beat arguably golf's toughest field isn't the smartest betting strategy."

Favorite types of bets for big events like the U.S. Open: "I like props involving golf's biggest stars. Rory McIlroy has six consecutive top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open, including back-to-back runner-up showings, so I feel like there's value to be had this week with McIlroy at +110 to record a top-10 finish at Oakmont."

U.S. Open picks from model that's nailed 15 majors

You've learned the basics of golf betting for the 2025 U.S. Open. Now see picks from the SportsLine golf model, which has nailed 15 majors entering the weekend, including the past four Masters and the first two majors of 2025. Visit SportsLine to see the model's best bets.