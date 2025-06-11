U.S. Open 2025 odds, golf picks, predictions, props, start date: PGA expert eyeing Tommy Fleetwood
When is the U.S. Open 2025? The U.S. Open begins on Thursday, June 12 from Oakmont Country Club
Scottie Scheffler has been sitting on top of the Official World Golf Ranking for more than two years and has won in three of his last four starts entering the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. Play begins on Thursday and Scheffler is drawing Tiger Woods comparisons with his ball-striking after gaining more than four shots per round tee-to-green over his last four starts. His 16 PGA Tour victories and three major championships have all come in the last three years. Scheffler is +280 in the 2025 U.S. Open odds, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (+700) and Rory McIlroy (+1100). Other top 2025 U.S. Open contenders include Jon Rahm (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+2200) and Collin Morikawa (+2500), who have all won multiple major championships as well. Before making any 2025 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2025 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.
Anyone who followed his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code, FanDuel promo code and Caesars Sportsbook promo code.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2025 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here. You can also get a 2025 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the computer model that's nailed 15 majors, including four straight Masters.
Top 2025 U.S. Open expert picks
One surprise: Kannon loves the value of Tommy Fleetwood as a 40-1 longshot. The 34-year-old Englishman is still chasing his first PGA Tour victory, but he's ranked No. 13 in the world and has piled up 10 worldwide wins in his career, including seven DP World Tour victories. Fleetwood has six career top-five finishes in major championships in his career and three of those have come in the U.S. Open.
He was solo second behind Brooks Koepka at Shinnecock Hills in 2018, fourth at Erin Hills in 2017 and tied for fifth at Los Angeles Country Club in 2023. Fleetwood has also piled up four top-10 finishes already this season and is 13th in the FedEx Cup standings entering this week's play. He ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.348) and is third on tour in putts made from outside 25 feet, which could be pivotal on a course where proximity to the hole will be a challenge because of the five-inch rough. See who else to back here.
How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks
Kannon has locked in his best bets for the 2025 U.S. Open and is also loving two epic longshots who are priced at 100-1 or higher. These golfers have played well recently on comparable courses and could be poised for stunning victories. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
Which golfers should you target for the 2025 U.S. Open, and which longshots could bring a huge payday of at least 100-1? Check out the 2025 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2025 U.S. Open, all from the expert who already nailed four outright winners this season.
2025 U.S. Open odds, field
See the full U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +280
Bryson DeChambeau +700
Rory McIlroy +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Ludvig Åberg +3000
Joaquin Niemann +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Brooks Koepka +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Jordan Spieth+5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Corey Conners +7000
Ben Griffin +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Sam Burns +8000
Justin Rose +10000
Patrick Reed +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
Harris English +10000
Maverick McNealy +11000
Daniel Berger +11000
Tony Finau +11000
Si Woo Kim +11000
Robert MacIntyre +11000
Taylor Pendrith +12000
Aaron Rai +12000
Sungjae Im +12000
Jason Day +12000
Ryan Fox +12000
Cameron Young +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Cameron Smith +15000
Akshay Bhatia +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
J.J. Spaun +15000
Thorbjørn Olesen +17000
Denny McCarthy +17000
Brian Harman +17000
Nick Taylor +17000
Andrew Novak +17000
Adam Scott +17000
J.T. Poston +17000
Dustin Johnson +17000
Ryan Gerard +22000
Gary Woodland +22000
Lucas Glover +22000
Michael Kim +22000
Carlos Ortiz +22000
Davis Thompson +22000
Marc Leishman +22000
Tom Kim +22000
Bud Cauley +25000
Max Greyserman +25000
Byeong Hun An +25000
Thomas Detry +25000
Eric Cole +25000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +27000
Johnny Keefer +30000
Stephan Jaeger +30000
Tom Hoge +30000
Sam Stevens +30000
Rasmus Højgaard +30000
Jordan Smith +30000
Jackson Koivun +30000
Phil Mickelson +30000
Mackenzie Hughes +30000
Matt Wallace +30000
Davis Riley +35000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000
Jhonattan Vegas +35000
Erik van Rooyen +35000
Niklas Norgaard +35000
Doug Ghim +35000
Nico Echavarria +40000
Matt McCarty +40000
Matthieu Pavon +40000
Jacob Bridgeman +40000
Cam Davis +40000
Chris Kirk +40000
Richard Bland +40000
Emiliano Grillo +40000
Victor Perez +40000
Laurie Canter +50000
Chris Gotterup +50000
Mark Hubbard +50000
Takumi Kanaya +50000
Ben James +60000
Michael La Sasso +60000
Justin Lower +60000
Jinichiro Kozuma +75000
Joe Highsmith +75000
Sam Bairstow +75000
Matthew Jordan +75000
Edoardo Molinari +75000
Emilio Gonzalez +100000
Evan Beck +100000
Alistair Docherty +100000
Joakim Lagergren +100000
Alvaro Ortiz +100000
Ryan McCormick +100000
Tyler Weaver +100000
Riley Lewis +100000
Joey Herrera +100000
Frederic LaCroix +100000
Andrea Pavan +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Matt Vogt +100000
James Hahn +100000
Adam Schenk +100000
Jacques Kruyswijk +100000
Kevin Velo +100000
Trevor Cone+100000
James Nicholas +100000
Grant Haefner +100000
Brady Calkins +100000
Noah Kent +100000
Yuta Sugiura +100000
Lanto Griffin +100000
Justin Hicks +100000
Will Chandler +100000
Trevor Gutschewski +100000
Brian Campbell +100000
Scott Vincent +100000
Thriston Lawrence +100000
Chandler Blanchet +100000
George Kneiser +100000
Trent Phillips +100000
Zachery Pollo +100000
Frankie Harris +100000
Bryan Lee +100000
Jackson Buchanan +100000
Philip Barbaree +100000
Cameron Tankersley +100000
Justin Hastings +100000
Guido Migliozzi +100000
Nick Dunlap +100000
Preston Summerhays +100000
George Duangmanee +100000
Zac Blair +100000
Jose Luis Ballester Barrio +100000
Roberto Díaz +100000
Austen Truslow +100000
Harrison Ott +100000
Zach Bauchou +100000
Lance Simpson +100000
Maxwell Moldovan +100000
Chase Johnson +100000
Riki Kawamoto +100000