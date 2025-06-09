Along with Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele is one of two players with top-10 finishes in the last two editions of the U.S. Open. While McIlroy already has a victory at this major, Schauffele is still looking for his first entering the 2025 U.S. Open, which starts on Thursday. The two-time major winner has been more consistent at this major than any other, with his most top-fives (three) and top-10s (seven). He has never finished worse than 14th place over his eight U.S. Open starts, while the 62 he shot in the first round in 2023 is the lowest 18-hole score in the tournament's history.

Can Schauffele break through and complete the third leg of the career Grand Slam? He's at +2200 in the 2025 U.S. Open odds. The only players with shorter odds in the 2025 U.S. Open lineup are Scottie Scheffler (+280), Bryson DeChambeau (+700), McIlroy (+1100) and Jon Rahm (+1200).

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2025 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers.

Top 2025 U.S. Open expert picks

One surprise: Kannon loves the value of Tommy Fleetwood as a 40-1 longshot. The Englishman has found himself in contention in just about every tournament this year with 10 top 25s across his 12 starts. That includes rising to the occasion against the best of fields as Fleetwood's placed 16th or better in six of his last eight starts at signature events or majors. "He is having a fantastic season with two recent fourth-place finishes at two U.S. Open-type Par 70 golf courses," Kannon said. "Fleetwood ranks 67th on Tour in Total Driving, 11th for Strokes Gained: Approach, and is 48th in Strokes Gained: Putting."

While Fleetwood has yet to win a major, the U.S. Open has been where he's experienced the most success. His career-best major finish of second place came at the 2018 U.S. Open, while he has three top 5s at this major, compared to four combined top 5s at all other major tournaments. He'll also step onto Oakmont with confidence as his last U.S. Open round saw him shoot a 68 on Sunday a year ago, which was just one stroke behind the best score of any golfer of the day. See who else to back here.

(odds subject to change)



