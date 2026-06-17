U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fading Bryson DeChambeau in best bets

J.J. Spaun stunned the field a year ago by claiming his first major championship at the U.S. Open. Despite just five wins as a professional, Spaun conquered the field, earning a two-stroke win over Robert MacIntyre. Spaun enters the 2026 U.S. Open at +6000. Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 ranked golfer, is the favorite at +550 in the 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Other U.S. Open favorites include Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500) and Xander Schauffele (+1600).

Tommy Fleetwood (+1800), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2000) and Cameron Young (+2200) are the other other three U.S. Open golfers going off at 25-1 or lower. Play begins at 6:35 a.m. ET on Thursday from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

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Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 44-39-5 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He's fading Bryson DeChambeau, who opened around +2000 but is now up to +3500, avoiding him in outright bets and head-to-head bets, and saying he might not even make it to the weekend.

"DeChambeau is 0-2 in cuts made at major championships so far this season and The Open Championship has never been his best fit with missed cuts at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and at Royal Troon in 2024," Kannon told SportsLine. "He finished 33rd at Royal St. George's in 2021. On top of this, there is the LIV situation and its uncertainty. There is now speculation that DeChambeau may be strategizing for a return to the PGA Tour. All of it adds up to poor form, poor course fit, and distractions. I won't be playing him to win the U.S. Open at Shinnecock and I may end up betting DeChambeau to miss the cut on Long Island next week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a massive triple-digit longshot who knows how to handle the course conditions at Shinnecock. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites

See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Russell Henley +3300

Si Woo Kim +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Patrick Reed +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Brooks Koepka +4500

Patrick Cantlay +5000

Viktor Hovland +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6000

J.J. Spaun +6000

Aaron Rai +6500

Jordan Spieth +7000

Harris English +7000

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Alex Fitzpatrick +8000

Robert MacIntyre +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

Ryan Gerard +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Kristoffer Reitan +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Jake Knapp +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

David Puig +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Bud Cauley +10000