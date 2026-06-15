U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions: Expert fading Bryson DeChambeau at Shinnecock Hills

J.J. Spaun looks to win his second U.S. Open in a row when he competes in the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., June 18-21. Spaun won last year's event by two strokes over Robert MacIntyre. Spaun has three career wins on the PGA Tour, with four other professional wins, including one on the European Tour. He enters Round 1 on June 18 at +5000 in the 2026 U.S. Open odds.

Scottie Scheffler enters as U.S. Open favorite at +550, followed by Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and Cameron Young (+2000). Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.

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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.

Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks

One of Bearman's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He's fading Bryson DeChambeau, despite him being among the top-10 favorites. He is also a two-time major champion. DeChambeau has 16 career wins as a professional, including nine wins on the PGA Tour. He has been dominant in the LIV Golf League, notching five victories, including a playoff victory at the LIV Golf South Africa tournament this past March.

"DeChambeau has also missed the cut in three of his last four majors, including both this year and last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont," Bearman told SportsLine. "He was downright awful at the PGA Championship in May, losing 1.15 strokes to the field overall and 2.13 around the greens." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks

Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a player who is higher than 350-1 in the odds and "has had success at U.S. Opens." He's also sprinkling two shocking triple-digit longshots. You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which gigantic longshots should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.

2026 U.S. Open odds, field

See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jon Rahm +1300

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Cameron Young +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Bryson DeChambeau +3000

Brooks Koepka +3500

Russell Henley +3500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Chris Gotterup +4500

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Patrick Reed +4500

Viktor Hovland +4500

J.J. Spaun +5000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6000

Jordan Spieth +6500

Joaquin Niemann +6500

Shane Lowry +6500

Aaron Rai +8000

Min Woo Lee +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Jake Knapp +10000

Harris English +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

David Puig +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Bud Cauley +10000