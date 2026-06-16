U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions: Proven expert fading Bryson DeChambeau at Shinnecock Hills

J.J. Spaun looks to win his second U.S. Open in a row when he competes in the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., June 18-21. Spaun won last year's event by two strokes over Robert MacIntyre. Spaun has three career wins on the PGA Tour, with four other professional wins, including one on the European Tour. He enters Round 1 on June 18 at +5500 in the 2026 U.S. Open odds.
Scottie Scheffler enters as the 2026 U.S. Open favorite at +550, followed by Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300) and Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele, both at +2000. Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.
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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.
Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks
One of Bearman's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He's fading Bryson DeChambeau, despite him being among the top-10 favorites. He is also a two-time major champion. DeChambeau has 16 career wins as a professional, including nine wins on the PGA Tour. He has been dominant in the LIV Golf League, notching five victories, including a playoff victory at the LIV Golf South Africa tournament this past March.
"DeChambeau has also missed the cut in three of his last four majors, including both this year and last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont," Bearman told SportsLine. "He was downright awful at the PGA Championship in May, losing 1.15 strokes to the field overall and 2.13 around the greens." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks
Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a player who price at nearly 70-1 and "has the game to win another major." You can only see who they are at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which gigantic longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.
2026 U.S. Open odds, field
See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +1200
Jon Rahm +1300
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Xander Schauffele +2000
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +3300
Brooks Koepka +3500
Si Woo Kim +3500
Russell Henley +3500
Collin Morikawa +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Chris Gotterup +4500
Patrick Cantlay +4500
Patrick Reed +4500
Viktor Hovland +4500
Justin Thomas +4500
Wyndham Clark +4500
Justin Rose +5000
Maverick McNealy +5500
J.J. Spaun +5500
Min Woo Lee +6000
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Kurt Kitayama +6500
Jordan Spieth +7000
Robert MacIntyre +7000
Joaquin Niemann +7000
Shane Lowry +7000
Aaron Rai +8000
Harris English +8000
Alex Fitzpatrick +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Kristoffer Reitan +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Bud Cauley +8000
Jake Knapp +10000
Alex Smalley +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
David Puig +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Ryan Gerard +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Alex Noren +10000