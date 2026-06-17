U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions: Proven golf expert avoiding Bryson DeChambeau at Shinnecock Hills

Scottie Scheffler has a chance to complete his career Grand Slam when he takes part in the U.S. Open 2026 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Play begins on Thursday at 6:35 a.m. ET. Scheffler already has wins at the Masters (2022 and 2024), the PGA Championship (2025) and The Open Championship (2025). Only six have ever secured their tour's four major championships over the course of their careers. They include Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds at +550. Also expected to challenge for the 2026 U.S. Open title are Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Tommy Fleetwood (+1800). Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.

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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.

Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks

One of Bearman's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He is fading two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau opened as one of the favorites, but has seen his odds drop to +3500. DeChambeau has nine wins on the PGA Tour and 16 wins as a professional. He has five LIV Golf League wins, including a playoff victory at the LIV Golf South Africa tournament this past March, but Bearman doesn't like his outlook at Shinnecock Hills this year.

"DeChambeau has also missed the cut in three of his last four majors, including both this year and last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont," Bearman told SportsLine. "He was downright awful at the PGA Championship in May, losing 1.15 strokes to the field overall and 2.13 around the greens." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks

Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a surprising longshot who is priced at around 70-1 and "has the game to win another major." You can only see who they are at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which gigantic longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.

2026 U.S. Open odds, field

See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1200

Jon Rahm +1500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Cameron Young +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Russell Henley +3300

Si Woo Kim +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Collin Morikawa +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Patrick Reed +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Brooks Koepka +4500

Patrick Cantlay +5000

Viktor Hovland +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Wyndham Clark +5000

Maverick McNealy +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6000

J.J. Spaun +6000

Aaron Rai +6500

Jordan Spieth +7000

Harris English +7000

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Shane Lowry +7000

Alex Fitzpatrick +8000

Robert MacIntyre +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

Ryan Gerard +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Kristoffer Reitan +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Jake Knapp +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

David Puig +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Bud Cauley +10000