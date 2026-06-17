U.S. Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions: Proven golf expert fading Bryson DeChambeau at Shinnecock Hills

Scottie Scheffler has a chance to complete his career Grand Slam when he takes part in the U.S. Open 2026 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Play begins on Thursday at 6:35 a.m. ET. Scheffler already has wins at the Masters (2022 and 2024), the PGA Championship (2025) and The Open Championship (2025). Only six have ever secured their tour's four major championships over the course of their careers. They include Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds at +550. Also expected to challenge for the 2026 U.S. Open title are Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1500) and Xander Schauffele (+1600). Before making any 2026 U.S. Open picks, you need to see the 2026 PGA Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.
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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.
Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 U.S. Open field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 U.S. Open expert picks
One of Bearman's 2026 U.S. Open predictions: He is fading two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau opened as one of the favorites, but has seen his odds drop to +4000. DeChambeau has nine wins on the PGA Tour and 16 wins as a professional. He has five LIV Golf League wins, including a playoff victory at the LIV Golf South Africa tournament this past March, but Bearman doesn't like his outlook at Shinnecock Hills this year.
"DeChambeau has also missed the cut in three of his last four majors, including both this year and last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont," Bearman told SportsLine. "He was downright awful at the PGA Championship in May, losing 1.15 strokes to the field overall and 2.13 around the greens." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks
Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a surprising longshot who is priced at around 70-1 and "has the game to win another major." You can only see who they are at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 U.S. Open, and which gigantic longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 U.S. Open, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.
2026 U.S. Open odds, field
See U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +1200
Jon Rahm +1500
Xander Schauffele +1600
Tommy Fleetwood +1800
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800
Cameron Young +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Russell Henley +3300
Si Woo Kim +3500
Collin Morikawa +4000
Chris Gotterup +4000
Patrick Reed +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Brooks Koepka +4500
Patrick Cantlay +5000
Viktor Hovland +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Justin Thomas +5000
Wyndham Clark +5000
Maverick McNealy +6000
Min Woo Lee +6000
Kurt Kitayama +6000
J.J. Spaun +6000
Aaron Rai +6500
Jordan Spieth +7000
Harris English +7000
Hideki Matsuyama +7000
Joaquin Niemann +7000
Shane Lowry +7000
Robert MacIntyre +8000
Ryan Gerard +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Kristoffer Reitan +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Jake Knapp +10000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
David Puig +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Bud Cauley +10000