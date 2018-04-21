U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka set to return from wrist injury after three months out
After struggling at the Tournament of Champions, one of the top Americans has absent for a while
Brooks Koepka will return to the PGA Tour next week at the Zurich Classic following three months on the shelf to let a wrist injury heal. Koepka, who will defend his U.S. Open title in June, has not played anywhere since finishing last at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and shooting all four rounds at 74 or worse.
Koepka told the Associated Press that he did not touch a club for 91 days and was even in a soft cast for a while because of a partially torn tendon (Koepka initially struggled to get a proper diagnosis on the injury).
"It was torn a lot worse than they originally thought," Koepka told the AP. "The ligaments that hold the tendon in place were gone. Every time I went to the doctor, it seemed like it got worse and worse."
Because of his stellar 2017, Koepka is actually still inside the top eight in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings despite missing three months of PGA Tour golf. He has also gone from 8th to just 9th in the Official World Golf Rankings and, because the OWGR is bizarre, moved up after missing the Masters.
Still, it will be good for both him and potentially the U.S. Ryder Cup team for him to return next week where he'll pair with Marc Turnesa at the two-man team event in New Orleans. Last year, Koepka and his brother Chase teamed up to finish T5 at this event.
