U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka sidelined until Masters with wrist injury

Brooks Koepka put together a stellar 2017 season. USATSI

Brooks Koepka, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and one of America's up-and-coming star golfers, will be held out of playing until the Masters after doctors discovered a partial tear in his wrist.

Kopeka, who is unsure how he tore a tendon in his left wrist, is set for a recovery period of 8-12 weeks, according to the Associated Press, with rest and physical therapy his primary objectives. It does not appear as if surgery will be required.

There are less than 11 weeks until the Masters, which begins on April 5. Koepka finished T11 at Augusta National last year during a season in which he placed in the top 15 of all four majors with a U.S. Open victory, T6 finish at The Open Championship and T13 finish at the PGA Championship.

Kopeka was also part of the 2016 Ryder Cup victory for the United States, and there's little doubt that the Americans want him back on the team in September.

For now, the 27-year-old can do nothing more than wait and rehabilitate as the weeks pass by with hopes of being healthy enough to play once the spring rolls around.