U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka to miss 2018 Masters with wrist injury

Brooks Koepka finished 11th at the Masters last year, but he won't get the chance to improve his standings there this year. The U.S. Open's reigning champ will miss the Masters with a wrist injury that has kept him out since January, saying that he needs to make sure he's 100 percent before he plays again.

"They said I would be about 80 percent, but I can't play 80 percent," Koepka said, via USA Today. "I either have to go full bore or not at all. I don't want to risk getting it re-injured and then be out a long time."

The injury is a partially torn tendon in his left wrist. Koepka didn't start putting against until this week.

Koepka has only gotten better at The Masters, going from 33rd in 2015 to 21st in 2016, and eventually improving to 11th last year. His last tournament was the Sentry Tournament of Champions which took place the first week of January. Koepka placed 34th at 13 over.

Koepka didn't miss a major cut last season, going four of four. He finished within the top 10 twice, with a win at the U.S. Open at 16 under and a sixth place finish at The Open, shooting 4 under. The No. 9 player in the world was in Palm Coast, Florida, watching his alma mater Florida State play in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational last weekend when he confirmed he would be out. The Masters begins April 5, and there are no alternates at the event.