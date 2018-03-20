U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka to miss 2018 Masters with wrist injury
Koepka has been out since January with a partially torn left tendon
Brooks Koepka finished 11th at the Masters last year, but he won't get the chance to improve his standings there this year. The U.S. Open's reigning champ will miss the Masters with a wrist injury that has kept him out since January, saying that he needs to make sure he's 100 percent before he plays again.
"They said I would be about 80 percent, but I can't play 80 percent," Koepka said, via USA Today. "I either have to go full bore or not at all. I don't want to risk getting it re-injured and then be out a long time."
The injury is a partially torn tendon in his left wrist. Koepka didn't start putting against until this week.
Koepka has only gotten better at The Masters, going from 33rd in 2015 to 21st in 2016, and eventually improving to 11th last year. His last tournament was the Sentry Tournament of Champions which took place the first week of January. Koepka placed 34th at 13 over.
Koepka didn't miss a major cut last season, going four of four. He finished within the top 10 twice, with a win at the U.S. Open at 16 under and a sixth place finish at The Open, shooting 4 under. The No. 9 player in the world was in Palm Coast, Florida, watching his alma mater Florida State play in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational last weekend when he confirmed he would be out. The Masters begins April 5, and there are no alternates at the event.
-
Dell Match Play DraftKings DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Corales Puntacana odds, Tony Romo finish
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Corales Club Championship 10,000 times and has some surprising...
-
2020 Olympic golf format stays same
After a 72-hole stroke play event in Rio, that's exactly what we'll get for Tokyo, too
-
WGC-Dell Match Play odds, PGA picks
SportsLine simulated the 2018 WGC-Match Play 10,000 times and has some surprising picks
-
Three stats that show how Rory won API
It took one of the great putting performances of his life to grab PGA Tour win No. 14
-
Tiger starts 2018 Masters preparation
With one eye on Augusta National in two weeks, Big Cat starts prep for a fifth green jacke...