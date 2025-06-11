This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! We're one day away from the U.S. Open, and many NFL mandatory minicamps are underway with plenty of customary NFL drama ... and a secret marriage?!

Let's get right to it.

⛳ Good morning to all but especially to ...

THE U.S. OPEN GOLFERS AND GOLF FANS EVERYWHERE

By the time you read this newsletter tomorrow, the U.S. Open will be underway (here's how to watch), and what a U.S. Open it's setting up to be. Storylines abound, with PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and several other heavy hitters in fine form.

Also in fine form? Oakmont Country Club, the beastly track that will provide a grueling challenge for the world's best. I loved how Patrick McDonald detailed why Oakmont, hosting its 10th U.S. Open, is a perfect venue for a national championship. For golf junkies who can't get enough of the sport, this is a must-read.

Patrick also ranked the top 25 players in the field, and while No. 1 is no surprise, No. 2 might be.

McDonald: "2. Jon Rahm -- Death, taxes and Rahm finishing inside the top 10 at LIV Golf tournaments. Now with 20 straight such finishes on the 54-hole circuit, the two-time major champion has translated that form to some quality major finishes in his last handful of starts. Riding three straight major top 15s into Oakmont, the Spaniard will be engaged given how his PGA Championship ended. He may be the second-best driver in the field, which will be needed given the severity of the rough."

Robby Kalland explained the key factors for Scheffler, Rahm, DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the rest of the top favorites if they want to take home the year's third major.

So, who will ultimately hold up the sterling silver jug come Sunday evening? Our expert picks for everything from winner to top-10 lock to sleeper and much more are in, and Patrick is going with ...

McDonald: "Scottie Scheffler (11/4): He's been the pick for this tournament at this venue for more than a year, and the scary part is the confidence has only grown. For the first time in his career, the three-time major champion can say he is the most complete player in the world as there is not one single hole in his arsenal. No. 1 in just about every meaningful category from bounce back percentage to bogey avoidance, Scheffler's game and mental fortitude was made for this test."

I like it. Scheffler, after all, is the largest pre-tournament favorite since prime Tiger Woods. Scheffler goes off at 1:25 p.m. ET alongside Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa on Thursday, and here are all of the tee times and pairings.

😃 Honorable mentions

⚽ And not such a good morning for ...

Imagn Images

THE UNITED STATES MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM

I have watched almost every USMNT game in the past decade. World Cup matches or friendlies, through thick and thin.

Last night's first half is up there with the most lifeless performances I've ever seen from the team, amid a truly dispiriting run. The USMNT got crushed, 4-0, by Switzerland -- its largest shutout loss since 2016 -- in the Stars and Stripes' final tune-up before the Gold Cup. How bad are things?

The USMNT has lost four straight matches for the first time since 2007.

The USMNT conceded four goals in the first 40 minutes for the first time since 1980 ... and the first time in a home match ever.

The USMNT didn't put a shot on goal for the first time since 2016.

If you didn't watch the game, watch the highlights (really lowlights) -- if you dare -- and you'll see Swiss attackers strolling into shooting range, Matt Turner often left helpless (and he didn't help his own cause, either, spilling a long-range effort that led to the third goal). This looked like varsity vs. JV. Maybe varsity vs. the middle-school team.

No, this isn't the USMNT's "A" team. Maybe not even its "B" team. But these are players that should be motivated to make their case for 2026 World Cup spots. Instead, they're getting completely outclassed. Maybe -- maybe -- they can show something at the Gold Cup, seeing as the USMNT "stars" aren't playing in that one either, but there aren't many reasons for confidence.

Today, ironically, marks one year until the World Cup starts. Good luck drumming up any excitement.

😞 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 Stars holding out, Aaron Rodgers' Steelers practice debut among NFL mandatory minicamp headlines



Getty Images

With 24 teams opening their mandatory minicamps yesterday, there was bound to be plenty to talk about. And like many seasons past, the biggest headlines were the stars not there.

We have potential landing spots for Hendrickson if the Bengals deal him (seems possible) and McLaurin if the Commanders deal him (much, much less likely) as well as panic meters for the stars holding out.

But there were also plenty of notable attendees.

Micah Parsons was with Cowboys even without a new contract.

even without a new contract. James Cook had a simple reason for attending Bills minicamp as he awaits a new deal.

had a minicamp as he awaits a new deal. Kirk Cousins attended Falcons minicamp as he seeks a trade or release.

minicamp as he seeks a trade or release. C.J. Stroud was never going to miss minicamp, but the fact that he was throwing Texans.

And then, of course, there was Aaron Rodgers, who addressed the Steelers before practice and explained why Pittsburgh is the right spot for him after practice. Myles Garrett can't wait to "welcome" him to the AFC North. Yeah, there's nothing slightly creepy about that.

Here were our top takeaways from a busy day across the NFL, and here are more notes:

These rookies

Tua Tagovailoa talked about protecting himself

talked about Is a Packers wide receiver switching positions

🏈 Most underrated NFL players at every position



Getty Images

The offseason is a time for lists, and we're smack dab in the middle of the NFL offseason. You do the math. Jared Dubin has one of my favorite annual lists -- most underrated players at every position -- and I love his call at quarterback.

Dubin: "Matthew Stafford -- It's easy to forget what Stafford can do when he's afforded even remotely good protection in the pocket and capable wide receivers. His numbers from last season don't look amazing, but if you isolate the games where the Rams actually had Puka Nacua on the field, Stafford checked in with an EPA per dropback figure that would have tied Jayden Daniels for eighth-best in the league over the course of the full season. Even in his late 30s, Stafford can still sling it with the best of them."

If you haven't picked up on a trend this offseason, I'm really in on the Rams. Hopefully there isn't some sort of CBS Sports HQ morning newsletter curse.

I also loved Jared's choices at cornerback, interior offensive line and edge rusher in particular.

📺 What we're watching Wednesday (and early Thursday)

Wednesday

⚾ Cubs at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Blue Jays at Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Yankees at Royals, 7:40 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Game 3: Thunder at Pacers (Series tied 1-1), 8:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Sparks at Aces, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Thursday

⛳ We're watching the U.S. Open. Here's how.