U.S. Open odds 2018: Surprising weekend picks by same projection model that nailed the Masters﻿

The 2018 U.S. Open leaderboard is extremely crowded heading into Saturday's Round 3 action at Shinnecock Hills. Dustin Johnson, who holds a four-shot lead entering the third round, is the Vegas favorite at 2-3 U.S. Open odds, followed by Justin Rose at 8-1, and Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson at 12-1. Before you make any bets on the weekend's U.S. Open action or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.



It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play. It also warned against Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, and Jordan Spieth at the 2018 U.S. Open. The result: all three did not survive the U.S. Open cut.



Now that the cut for the 2018 U.S. Open has been made, SportsLine simulated the final two rounds 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for: Justin Thomas, who sits eight shots off the lead and has U.S. Open odds of 50-1, charges up the leaderboard and finishes in the top 10.



Thomas opened his 2018 U.S. open with a disappointing 74 on Thursday. However, he steadied the ship on Friday alongside 14-time major champion Tiger Woods and current leader Dustin Johnson. He shot an even 70 on Friday and finished with two birdies on his final six holes.



Another surprise: Charley Hoffman, tied for second heading into Saturday, doesn't sniff the top 5 of the final U.S. Open leaderboard. He's a player to avoid this weekend.



Hoffman always seems to find himself around the top of the leaderboard in major tournaments, and the 2018 U.S. Open is no exception. He sits just four shots back of the leader Dustin Johnson heading into the weekend.



Hoffman finished eighth at last year's U.S. Open at Erin Hills, but the model doesn't think he can sustain his high level of play through Sunday. He's not worth the 25-1 odds he's listed at entering the weekend.



Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 40-1 or longer will make a strong run at the U.S. Open title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 U.S. Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world?



