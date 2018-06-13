U.S. Open odds and picks 2018: Model that nailed four golf majors makes Tiger Woods projection

Everyone has an opinion on the U.S. Open, golf's second major of the year. The 2018 U.S. Open will attract bets from amateurs, professionals, and everyone in between. Fresh off winning the St. Jude Classic last weekend by six strokes over Andrew Putnam, Dustin Johnson is the U.S. Open favorite at 9-1, down from an open of 10-1. Right behind Johnson on the 2018 U.S. Open odds board is Justin Rose (12-1), who won this tournament five years ago by two strokes over Jason Day and Phil Mickelson. Three-time U.S. Open winner Tiger Woods is going off at 20-1 after finishing 23rd at the Memorial Tournament in his last start.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 118th U.S. Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open this year: Tiger Woods, one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his last U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines. His last appearance at Shinnecock Hills was in 2004, when he finished 17th. However, Woods knows how to perform at the U.S Open. His 15-stroke win in 2000 at Pebble Beach remains the largest margin of victory in U.S. Open history.

Another surprise: Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, doesn't sniff the top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear at Shinnecock Hills.

Garcia started the season with three top-10 finishes in his first four starts. However, he has struggled mightily since then. In fact, he enters the 2018 U.S. Open having missed the cut in four of his last five events, including the Masters. And Garcia's 70.853 scoring average, which ranks 71st on the PGA Tour, will be tested at Shinnecock Hills, a lengthy 7,440-yard, Par 70 course. Don't be fooled by his major win last year. There are much better values in the 2018 U.S. Open field.

Also, the model says four golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the U.S Open title, including a monster long shot. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Jason Day 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Hideki Matsuayama 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Branden Grace 30-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1