U.S. Open odds, picks 2018: Tigers Woods projection from model that predicted four golf majors

Everyone has an opinion on the U.S. Open. It's one of the most-bet golf tournaments of the year. The 2018 U.S. Open starts Thursday from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club featuring PGA's elite. After opening at 10-1 and winning the St. Jude Classic by six strokes, Dustin Johnson is the 2018 U.S. Open favorite at 8-1. Behind him on the 2018 U.S. Open odds board are Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Rose, who are all listed at 14-1. Seven U.S. Open contenders are going off at lower than 20-1, and the PGA's second major of the year will crown a champion on Sunday.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open this year: Tiger Woods, one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run, but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his last U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines. His last appearance at Shinnecock Hills was in 2004, when he finished 17th. However, Woods knows how to perform at the U.S Open. His 15-stroke win in 2000 at Pebble Beach remains the largest margin of victory in U.S. Open history.

Another surprise: Phil Mickelson, a five-time major champion, doesn't sniff the top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.



Mickelson, who has finished runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six times, can complete golf's grand slam with a victory at Shinnecock Hills. However, he has struggled in PGA tournaments as of late, missing the cut in two of his last three starts in majors. And his 64.17 greens in regulation percentage might cause trouble at Shinnecock Hills, a lengthy 7,440-yard, Par 70 course.

Mickelson has struggled since winning the WGC-Mexico Championship in March. He's been cut once and finished worse than 10th four times. He took 12th in the St. Jude Classic over the weekend, 13 strokes behind Johnson.

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Jason Day 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Hideki Matsuayama 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Branden Grace 30-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1