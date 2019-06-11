U.S. Open predictions, odds 2019: Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson picks from PGA insider

The last four winners of the U.S. Open have all been Americans. Brooks Koepka has taken down this golf tournament the last two years. Before that, Dustin Johnson won at Oakmont with a score of 4-under par. Prior to Johnson was Jordan Spieth, whose 5-under was enough to win at Chambers Bay. Before Spieth, Europeans Martin Kaymer and Justin Rose won this prestigious golf major. On Sunday, a new champion will be crowned when the 2019 U.S. Open begins from Pebble Beach Golf Links in scenic California. With the waves of the Pacific Ocean lapping up on shore behind them, the first 2019 U.S. Open tee times will begin Thursday morning, with the entire field in pursuit of a $2.25 million first place prize. Tiger Woods is one of the favorites at 10-1, but can he return to form after missing the cut at the PGA Championship? And can Koepka, the second-biggest favorite at 8-1 U.S. Open odds, become the first golfer to three-peat at this major in over 100 years? Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or predictions, you'll want to hear what Sal Johnson has to say, given the streak he's on.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot on the majors this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database -- has released his highly confident 2019 U.S. Open picks for Pebble Beach. And they will surprise you.

One shocker: Johnson wants no part of Koepka, the two-time defending champion. In fact, he says Koepka doesn't even crack the top 10. "There's way too much pressure on him to three-peat -- it hasn't been done at the U.S. Open in over 110 years," Johnson told SportsLine. "He's not at his best on Poa Annua greens. His game is best from tee to green; he has been dismal in strokes gained around the green (ranked 119th) and strokes gained putting (100th) this year. You can't win all the time."

Johnson has strong reads on top 2019 U.S. Open contenders like Woods and Dustin Johnson. Woods has been hot and cold his last three starts. He won the Masters at Augusta in memorable fashion, firing a 13-under and winning by one. He didn't make another start until the PGA Championship and the rust showed, as Woods missed the cut much to the dismay of backers everywhere. Then, at the Memorial, he returned to form with a top-10 finish.

Johnson has also evaluated the fate of Dustin Johnson, the top Vegas favorite with U.S. Open 2019 odds of 7-1, down from an open of 8-1. DJ is fresh off a 20th place run at the RBC Canadian Open and has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 2. He can let it rip off the tee, as his 310.2 yard average driving distance is good for eighth on tour. However, like Rory McIlroy, he struggles with control, as Johnson's 54.47 driving accuracy percentage barely ranks in the top 200.

Johnson is high on a massive long shot who's heating up at the right time and has a history of winning at Pebble Beach.

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Rose 25-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Martin Kaymer 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Louis Oosthuizen 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Graeme McDowell 100-1