U.S. Open predictions, odds 2019: Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth picks from PGA insider

Pebble Beach Golf Links is considered one of the most pristine courses in the entire world, but this week at the 2019 U.S. Open it's shaping up to be the ultimate test. A 2019 U.S. Open field of 156 golfers will try to tackle the challenge starting on Thursday at Pebble Beach, where the weather forecast is predicting double-digit wind speeds all week. Can soon-to-be 49-year-old Phil Mickelson conquer those conditions to complete his career grand slam on Sunday? He's at 30-1 in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, while Dustin Johnson is now the betting favorite at 7-1 and world No. 1 and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is listed at 8-1. The first 2019 U.S. Open tee times are on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. ET, with groups firing at the first and tenth holes. Before you make any 2019 U.S. Open picks or golf predictions, you'll want to hear what Sal Johnson has to say, given the streak he's on.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot on the majors this year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that tournament, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf stats database -- has released his highly confident 2019 U.S. Open picks for Pebble Beach. And they will surprise you.

One shocker: Johnson wants no part of Koepka, the two-time defending champion. In fact, he says Koepka doesn't even crack the top 10. "There's way too much pressure on him to three-peat -- it hasn't been done at the U.S. Open in over 110 years," Johnson told SportsLine. "He's not at his best on Poa Annua greens. His game is best from tee to green; he has been dismal in strokes gained around the green (ranked 119th) and strokes gained putting (100th) this year. You can't win all the time."

Johnson has strong reads on top 2019 U.S. Open contenders like Woods and Dustin Johnson. Woods is going off at 10-1 and has plenty of history at Pebble Beach, winning the 2000 U.S. Open there by a record 15 strokes. At the time, it was his third major championship victory. Of course, it's been 19 years since then and Woods hasn't made the cut at a U.S. Open since 2013. He also missed the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship after taking a month off following his Masters win, but he did bounce back with a top 10 finish at Memorial in his last start.

Johnson has also evaluated the fate of Jordan Spieth, the 2015 U.S. Open champion and one of the top Vegas favorites at 16-1. Spieth had a difficult start to his season, missing three cuts and failing to crack the top 20 in each of his first 12 starts. However, he has been lights-out putting lately and has strung together top-10 finishes in his last three starts. Spieth is third on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained putting, and getting hot with the flat blade is always a benefit on the difficult greens at the U.S. Open 2019. But his struggles off the tee could allow the course's rough to wipe any advantage on the greens away.

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Justin Rose 25-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Francesco Molinari 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Webb Simpson 50-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Martin Kaymer 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Sergio Garcia 100-1

Louis Oosthuizen 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Kevin Kisner 100-1

Graeme McDowell 100-1